A-level results 2017: Colleges celebrate exam success

As the proportion of A-level entries receiving the top A* grade at A levels has reached a new record level, FE and sixth-form colleges have hailed a strong set of results in this summer's exams.

An A* was awarded to 8.3 per cent of entries in the UK – the highest proportion since the elite grade was introduced in 2010. Meanwhile, the proportion of entries with an A or A* also rose – by 0.5 percentage points – to 26.3 per cent this year.

But the proportion of 18-year-old entries receiving A*, A/A* and A*-E grades across these subjects – art and design, biology, business, chemistry, computer science, economics, English language, English language and literature, English literature, history, physics, psychology and sociology – all fell compared with last year. At A*, the fall was from 7.7 per cent to 7.2 per cent.

Students from Tower Hamlets College in London jump for joy after receiving their exam results.

Organisations representing colleges across England have welcomed this year's results, and stressed the importance of considering FE-based career pathways.

David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges, said: “Congratulations to all students receiving their A-level results today. While many young people will now be considering going to a university or negotiating the clearing process, it is important to remember there are other options available. Traditional three-year, full-time university degrees have a vitally important role, but may not be right for everyone. There are many routes to getting into a chosen career. Further education colleges, for example, offer a wide range of higher-level technical and professional education, including apprenticeships and part-time study options."

Outstanding results

Bill Watkin, chief executive of the Sixth Form Colleges' Association, said: “Sixth-form colleges have done remarkably well to take on board all the recent changes to A level and applied A level specifications and examinations, and to deliver once more the fantastic results that we have become used to from them. Because they can focus exclusively on teaching sixth-formers, and because they have large numbers of students, they are able to lead the way in supporting young people to get the best results they can and reach the destinations they want.”

Earlier this month, Tes reported that almost two-thirds of colleges offering A levels had reduced the number of subjects available to students. Half of the colleges surveyed said that the main reason for cutting A-level options was a lack of demand from students, with 9 per cent blaming low funding and 6 per cent attributing it to staffing issues.

Lots of excitement for @towerhamletscol's student ambassadors – they've all done really well in their BTECs and A levels #alevelresultsday pic.twitter.com/5gRXfccSzH — Tes Further Ed (@tesfenews) August 17, 2017

Tes has been out and about at Tower Hamlets College, in East London, this morning.

A 'surprised' Scott got BCC and did well enough to get into @portsmouthuni. He's going to study politics #alevelresultsday pic.twitter.com/MwdOU5jSet — Tes Further Ed (@tesfenews) August 17, 2017

Students around the country have also been celebrating.

Well done to all of the students collecting results today, we are so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/SoTrw5SZpt — Newcastle Sixth Form (@NCLSixthForm) August 17, 2017

For all the latest news and views on A-level results day, please visit our specialist A-level results hub

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook