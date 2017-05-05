Register
    Alison Birkinshaw to be next AoC president

    Stephen Exley
    5th May 2017 at 15:10
    FE
    Alison Birkinshaw, principal of York College, will replace Ian Ashman as president of the Association of Colleges

    The Association of Colleges (AoC) has announced that Alison Birkinshaw, principal of York College, will be its next president.

    Dr Birkinshaw, who began her career in further education in 1984 at Nelson and Colne College, will take over from current president Ian Ashman on 1 August.

    She joined Runshaw College as assistant principal for adult and higher education in 2001, before returning to Nelson and Colne College as principal in 2004. Dr Birkinshaw then joined York College as principal in 2008. She was awarded an OBE in 2012, and received an honorary doctorate from the University of York in 2017.

    'A huge privilege'

    Dr Birkinshaw said: “It is a huge privilege to have been elected to the role of president and I am very grateful for the support of my fellow principals. Whilst I certainly will not neglect York College, this role will allow me to act as ambassador for the sector, and I look forward to drawing the attention of ministers and others in government to the big difference colleges make to the lives of individuals, communities and employers."

    AoC chief executive David Hughes said: “I look forward to welcoming Alison to the role of president. She will be a great asset to AoC in what is an important role, helping to deliver a strong voice for our member colleges.

    "The next government will need to work closely with colleges to address labour market skills shortages and to engage with young people and adults who need and want to get on in life. Alison will bring all of her vast experience into the many discussions we have with ministers, advisers and politicians and help set out the opportunities colleges offer in a post-Brexit world.”

