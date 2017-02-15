    Apprentices lack support, says Labour

    Stephen Exley
    17th February 2017 at 00:00
    Apprenticeships government further education
    Shadow chancellor John McDonnell voices his concerns about apprentices from poor backgrounds being denied financial support available to college learners

    Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has raised fears that apprentices from the most deprived backgrounds are being denied thousands of pounds of financial support available for college and university students.

    Last week, TES reported concerns voiced by the NUS students’ union that apprentices from deprived backgrounds were being treated like “second-class citizens” because they and their families were ineligible for financial support such as Care to Learn childcare grants, Child Tax Credits, travel discounts, council tax exemptions and student bank account packages.

    “We all support the concept of apprenticeships,” Mr McDonnell told TES. “I meet with employers, I meet with providers; everyone’s into the concept of apprenticeships. But they’ve got to be, first of all, quality apprenticeships, and people have got to supported and sustained while doing apprenticeships”

    The Labour MP added: “If you’re denying them access to basic resources of benefits, it’s obviously putting them under an awful lot of pressure and difficulty in sustaining that course. We support the training levy, but the design of it, the design of apprenticeships and the mechanism, how it integrates with so-called welfare rights, is absolutely key.”

    'Quality is key'

    Speaking to TES at the University and College Union’s Cradle to Grade conference on Saturday, Mr McDonnell also said employers were concerned about the quality of apprenticeships being created in pursuit of the government’s 3 million target.

    “There are worries that the government is going for numbers, not quality,” he added. “I think you can go for both. And that means making sure it’s properly designed.

    “Also, I’ve met a number of firms who are concerned about their existing training schemes, which are being squeezed out as a result of this…For some companies where they’ve designed bespoke training schemes, they feel that hasn’t been fully taken into account, that hasn’t been looked at.”

    A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Apprenticeships are real jobs with training, giving people who do them the chance to earn as they learn, unlike other qualifications. Apprenticeships help to boost our economic productivity, increase the country’s skills base and give millions a step on the ladder of opportunity. They work for people of all ages and backgrounds and can transform lives.”

    @stephenexley

    Most read

    1. A third of apprentices don't complete their apprenticeship, new figures ...
    2. After GCSE resits: the future for post-16 English and maths
    3. Make funding 'fair' for post-16 learners, AoC tells chancellor
    4. 'More funding needed to make Sainsbury reforms reality'
    5. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    6. 'It has never been more important to be proactive about mental health'
    7. 'Apprenticeship achievement rates are profoundly disappointing. And I'm ...
    8. 'New GCSEs are not qualifications for the 21st century'
    9. College strike looms as union enters dispute
    10. Sainsbury review: what changes are on the way for post-16 education?

    Breaking news

    Lay of the land: many agricultural apprenticeships could be at risk because of funding changes

    Funding cuts put farming apprenticeships at risk

    17th February 2017 at 00:03
    apprenticeshpi achievement rate

    A third of apprentices don't complete their apprenticeship, new figures ...

    16th February 2017 at 11:06

    Make funding 'fair' for post-16 learners, AoC tells chancellor

    16th February 2017 at 06:05
    colleges funding bargaining dispute

    College strike looms as union enters dispute

    13th February 2017 at 18:15

    A third of businesses 'not fully informed' about apprenticeship levy, poll shows

    13th February 2017 at 00:03

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today