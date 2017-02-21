    Apprenticeships crucial to Northern Powerhouse, report claims

    Will Martin
    22nd February 2017 at 00:02
    Northern employers accounted for 36 per cent of all apprenticeship starts last year, a report by the Education Policy Institute finds

    Apprenticeships have a crucial role to play in developing the Northern Powerhouse, a new report by the Education Policy Institute (EPI) suggests.

    The report, Apprenticeships for Northern Growth, finds that despite the North of England representing less than a quarter (23 per cent) of the working-age population in England, employers in the region accounted for 36 per cent of all apprenticeship starts last year.

    But despite producing a high proportion of apprenticeships, employers in the North of England were found to be uncertain about the effects of the apprenticeship levy. The report reveals that less than half (47 per cent) of employers in the North expect the levy to create new apprenticeship programmes – while 28 per cent expect a decrease in graduate recruitment, and 39 per cent anticipate a reduction in other forms of training.

    'A real opportunity for the North'

    Peter Sellen, chief economist at the EPI, said: "Following the government's Northern Powerhouse Strategy, this report provides a timely overview of the key economic trends, skills and challenges facing the region. 

    "The North already plays an important role in training new apprentices and, given the significant economic returns that apprenticeships can have, there is a real opportunity for the North to galvanise its efforts in this area and generate much needed growth to productivity. But success requires employers to shape the reformed apprenticeship programme, including the new levy, so that it is able to deliver sustainable improvements to the local and national economy."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    Comments

    Related Content

    Apprenticeship levy 'could undermine skills in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland'

    4th February 2016 at 10:35

    Halfon launches Apprenticeship Diversity Champions Network

    21st February 2017 at 10:00

    Half of businesses consider hiring apprentices to fill post-Brexit skills gap

    20th February 2017 at 17:01

    'Apprenticeship achievement rates are profoundly disappointing. And I'm mad as hell'

    16th February 2017 at 16:53

    Funding cuts put farming apprenticeships at risk

    17th February 2017 at 00:03

    Most read

    1. College staff to strike over suspended colleague
    2. Chartered College of Teaching to consider new route for FE teachers
    3. Half of businesses consider hiring apprentices to fill post-Brexit skill...
    4. Halfon launches Apprenticeship Diversity Champions Network
    5. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    6. 'Apprenticeship achievement rates are profoundly disappointing. And I'm ...
    7. After GCSE resits: the future for post-16 English and maths
    8. How adult education can help fight dementia
    9. A third of apprentices don't complete their apprenticeship, new figures ...
    10. Costa Coffee shops turned into pop-up colleges

    Breaking news

    Apprenticeship Diversity Champions Network

    Halfon launches Apprenticeship Diversity Champions Network

    21st February 2017 at 10:00

    College staff to strike over suspended colleague

    20th February 2017 at 18:18

    Half of businesses consider hiring apprentices to fill post-Brexit skills gap

    20th February 2017 at 17:01

    Chartered College of Teaching to consider new route for FE teachers

    19th February 2017 at 10:03

    In this week's TES Further: Could EuroSkills be coming to the UK?

    17th February 2017 at 14:42

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today