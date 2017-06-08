Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Are subsidiary companies robbing FE staff of pay?

    Will Martin
    9th June 2017 at 00:01
    FE
    Colleges are setting up subsidiaries to hire staff on inferior contracts, according to UCU

    A "shadow FE sector" of subsidiary companies in further education colleges has been formed to employ teachers on inferior and "precarious" contracts, the University and College Union (UCU) has said.

    According to the union, almost 60 FE colleges in England have now set up companies, and some are using them to hire staff to deliver college teaching.

    The union’s report “Precarious teachers: insecure work in the English further education sector”, published today, said that a “subset of FE colleges” is using the companies to create “a shadow FE sector”, allowing them to employ existing staff without giving them the same rights as permanent staff members. These employees’ rights include protection from unfair dismissal, the right to redundancy pay and maternity leave, and being part of a teachers’ pension scheme.

    Colleges argue that creating subsidiary companies is a way to deliver an enriched range of activities or to distinguish between commercial and charitable activity.

    'The trickery of subsidiary companies'

    According to Jonathan White, a bargaining policy and negotiations official at the UCU, subsidiary companies are being used to issue new contracts to staff and slowly “carve off a little bit of the college’s business” at a time.

    The college pays the company a fee for any staff that it recruits, and the subsidiary company will make a profit. The company then gift aids the profit back to the college, he explained.

    Chris Jones, vice-president of UCU Wales, said: “What I have seen is the trickery of these subsidiary companies. And let’s be precisely clear why they’re being set up: they’re being set up to avoid proper pay scales, to avoid teachers’ pension arrangements, to reduce pay and conditions and to undermine the efficacy of this union. That’s why they’re being set up, it’s as simple as that.”

    The UCU’s report showed that, overall, more than 17,000 teaching staff in FE colleges were on an insecure contract in 2016 – 28 per cent of the teaching workforce (see below).

    This is an edited version of an article in the 2 June edition of TesSubscribers can read the full story here. To subscribe, click here. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here. Your new-look Tes magazine is available at all good newsagents.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn.

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    UCU to produce apprenticeships charter

    28th May 2017 at 19:28

    UCU Congress: 'We can and must do better on FE membership'

    27th May 2017 at 15:57

    UCU Congress: plans to 'name and shame colleges' revealed

    23rd May 2017 at 19:10

    Are colleges behaving badly with principals' pay?

    4th May 2017 at 12:00

    Colleges spend more on principal pay while staff face pay freeze

    28th April 2017 at 00:01

    Lecturers’ salary demands ‘could boost pay by 46%’

    31st March 2017 at 01:00
     

    Most read

    1. Colleges raise concerns over Conservative 'change of tack' on IoTs
    2. East London colleges form federation with university
    3. Princess Anne: 'It is never too late to learn'
    4. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    5. 'Closing skills gaps means delivering at Levels 4 and 5'
    6. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18
    7. Five ways to get your FE students to vote
    8. College finances improve after ‘period of stability’
    9. We’re on a tandem ride, but I refuse to do all the pedalling
    10. GCSE resits will not be required for a grade 4, Greening announces

    Breaking news

    ADI Group plans to create nearly 100 pre-apprenticeships by 2020

    8th June 2017 at 18:01

    Princess Anne: 'It is never too late to learn'

    7th June 2017 at 18:55

    East London colleges form federation with university

    6th June 2017 at 15:29

    Colleges raise concerns over Conservative 'change of tack' on IoTs

    5th June 2017 at 18:46

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    5th June 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now