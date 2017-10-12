Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Campaigner calls for NEU and UCU merger

    Will Martin
    13th October 2017 at 00:02
    FE
    Union campaigner Hank Roberts says a single super-union would prevent 'competitive recruitment' between the NEU and UCU, following tensions between the unions

    Creating one education union to represent all staff in FE and schools would be a "logical" option for the trade union movement, according to campaigner Hank Roberts.

    Mr Roberts, organising secretary of the Unify campaign for a single education union, told Tes that that having one union would help to prevent rivals from engaging in "competitive recruitment", and would represent an “Everest” moment for the education sector.

    “We’re not allowed to directly and competitively recruit to nick members from the other unions, but [recruitment leads to the unions] spending money on handing out all these leaflets and all the rest of it,” he said. “Forming one union is like climbing Everest. It wasn’t done in one fell swoop – people got closer and closer, and eventually it was done.”

    The merger between the NUT and ATL teaching unions to form the National Education Union (NEU) last month means that educational professionals are now represented by the fourth largest trade union in the UK – and the biggest education union in Europe. Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, said that the merger gives a “louder voice to education professionals when speaking out against poor government policy and bad employment practices”.

    Greater collaboration

    But while the NEU was intended to unify education professionals, it appears to have had the opposite effect in the further education sector. Historically, the UCU had enjoyed a close relationship with the NUT. But a longstanding agreement between the unions – which formally acknowledged that the UCU would represent staff in FE and HE, with the NUT working in schools and sixth-forms, in order to “avoid competitive trade unionism across sectors” – has now been dropped.

    The NEU has also launched a campaign called “EfFEctive Education”, which aims to encourage MPs to visit their local colleges to raise the profile of the sector, and has described itself as “the professional and persuasive voice for post-16 education”.

    Jo McNeill, who stood as a candidate for UCU general secretary earlier this year with the backing of the UCU Left faction, told Tes that she believes that collaboration between the two unions would be a “positive” step.

    “As far as unions merging and whether there would be space for UCU to join the NEU at some point, I think that for me, as a grassroots organiser, potentially it would be an ideal situation," she said.

    A UCU spokesperson said that the union was looking forward to “enjoying a positive relationship with the NEU, given that their overwhelmingly school- and sixth-form-based membership so neatly complements our own”.

    This is an edited version of an article in the 6 October edition of Tes. Subscribers can read the full article here. To subscribe, click here. This week's Tes magazine is available at all good newsagents. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn.

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Union members vote to ballot over 2017-18 FE pay claim

    11th October 2017 at 13:26

    Unions 'disappointed' by colleges' 1% pay offer

    20th September 2017 at 13:05

    Union urges college leaders to end years of lecturer pay struggle

    8th September 2017 at 00:02

    Campaign to get MPs to visit FE colleges launched by NEU

    7th September 2017 at 13:00

    Low pay is forcing college staff to quit, warns UCU

    8th September 2017 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Apprenticeship starts down by 61% after levy introduction
    2. First T levels subjects announced
    3. Apprenticeships could reinvigorate college HE, research suggests
    4. Details of new degree apprenticeships revealed
    5. GCSE resits: 5% funding tolerance to be extended
    6. Skills minister: T levels 'a once-in-a-generation' opportunity to boost ...
    7. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    8. Ucas launches Moocs to boost careers advice in schools
    9. 'Hard work, fun and a few tears' - the road to WorldSkills 2017
    10. Holex: 'Adult basic skills Brexit fund' is needed to train UK workers

    Breaking news

    Holex: 'Adult basic skills Brexit fund' is needed to train UK workers

    12th October 2017 at 14:38

    GCSE resits: 5% funding tolerance to be extended

    12th October 2017 at 11:17
    apprenticeship starts government target

    Apprenticeship starts down by 61% after levy introduction

    12th October 2017 at 10:31
    higher education college QAA

    Apprenticeships could reinvigorate college HE, research suggests

    12th October 2017 at 00:15

    Union members vote to ballot over 2017-18 FE pay claim

    11th October 2017 at 13:26

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now