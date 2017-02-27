    Chair of Institute for Apprenticeships named

    Will Martin
    27th February 2017 at 14:41
    FE
    Former Barclays chief executive Antony Jenkins will chair the IfA's eight-strong board from April

    Antony Jenkins has been named as the chair of the Institute for Apprenticeships.

    Mr Jenkins, formerly chief executive of Barclays, will operate alongside eight members of the board, which includes Dame Asha Khemka, principal and chief executive of West Nottinghamshire College Group, and Bev Robinson, principal of Blackpool and the Fylde College, to support the government's drive to create 3 million new apprenticeship starts by 2020.

    Mr Jenkins, currently chairman of the charity Business in the Community, was appointed shadow chair of the IfA in June.

    The IfA will begin operating in April and has been tasked with setting quality criteria for the development of apprenticeship standards, and advising on the level of funding from government.

    ‘Giving people the right skills to succeed’

    Mr Jenkins said: “I am delighted to be appointed on a permanent basis to this important role. I have enjoyed working with ministers and the shadow institute to get ready for our launch in April and am pleased with the progress we have made. The institute, supported by an able board, has a crucial role to play in helping to develop the skills that employers need and supporting social mobility by ensuring people have the right skills to succeed.

    “It’s vital that we prepare people for the changes technology is having on the way we live and work. I believe businesses have an interest in and an obligation to create opportunities for people to acquire the skills needed to cope in a fast-changing working environment.”

    Apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon said: “Antony has done a brilliant job as shadow chair of the institute and will continue bringing his expertise and knowledge to the role of chair.

    “Launching in April this year, the IfA will support the government’s agenda on social mobility by helping to create a ladder of opportunity based on quality apprenticeships for people across the country.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn 

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Institute for Apprenticeships: board members announced

    27th January 2017 at 00:02

    Consultation launched on new Institute for Apprenticeships

    4th January 2017 at 11:34

    Peter Lauener outlines vision for Institute for Apprenticeships

    1st November 2016 at 17:31

    Peter Lauener appointed interim chief executive of Institute for Apprenticeships

    26th September 2016 at 17:48

    Former Barclays CEO named as shadow chair of Institute for Apprenticeships

    9th June 2016 at 14:17

    Most read

    1. TES FE Awards 2017: the winners
    2. London college area review reports published
    3. Glasgow Clyde principal to retire
    4. Colleges must speak up about Brexit effects
    5. BTEC students face 'glass ceiling', report suggests
    6. MasterChef winner fully committed to college sector
    7. Apprentices from less deprived areas than other FE students, research finds
    8. Apprenticeships: we need a longer ladder
    9. FE funding level 'no higher than 30 years ago'
    10. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    Breaking news

    glasgow, college, principal

    Glasgow Clyde principal to retire

    27th February 2017 at 14:27
    academise, sixth form, government

    First sixth-form college to convert this week

    27th February 2017 at 12:05
    college funding, sixth form colleges, government

    FE funding level 'no higher than 30 years ago'

    27th February 2017 at 00:02
    masterchef; colleges; glasgow

    MasterChef winner fully committed to college sector

    26th February 2017 at 10:02
    TES FE Awards 2017

    TES FE Awards 2017: the winners

    24th February 2017 at 23:04

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today