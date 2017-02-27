Chair of Institute for Apprenticeships named

Antony Jenkins has been named as the chair of the Institute for Apprenticeships.

Mr Jenkins, formerly chief executive of Barclays, will operate alongside eight members of the board, which includes Dame Asha Khemka, principal and chief executive of West Nottinghamshire College Group, and Bev Robinson, principal of Blackpool and the Fylde College, to support the government's drive to create 3 million new apprenticeship starts by 2020.

Mr Jenkins, currently chairman of the charity Business in the Community, was appointed shadow chair of the IfA in June.

The IfA will begin operating in April and has been tasked with setting quality criteria for the development of apprenticeship standards, and advising on the level of funding from government.

‘Giving people the right skills to succeed’

Mr Jenkins said: “I am delighted to be appointed on a permanent basis to this important role. I have enjoyed working with ministers and the shadow institute to get ready for our launch in April and am pleased with the progress we have made. The institute, supported by an able board, has a crucial role to play in helping to develop the skills that employers need and supporting social mobility by ensuring people have the right skills to succeed.

“It’s vital that we prepare people for the changes technology is having on the way we live and work. I believe businesses have an interest in and an obligation to create opportunities for people to acquire the skills needed to cope in a fast-changing working environment.”

Apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon said: “Antony has done a brilliant job as shadow chair of the institute and will continue bringing his expertise and knowledge to the role of chair.

“Launching in April this year, the IfA will support the government’s agenda on social mobility by helping to create a ladder of opportunity based on quality apprenticeships for people across the country.”

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn