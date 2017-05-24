Register
    Chartered Institution for Further Education welcomes seventh member

    Will Martin
    25th May 2017 at 11:01
    FE
    Dudley College of Technology will become the fourth college to join the institution

    The seventh FE provider to join the Chartered Institution for Further Education (CIFE) will be Dudley College of Technology, it has been announced. 

    The college becomes the institution's newest member, joining Blackpool and The Fylde, Bridgwater and Taunton, Furness College, Hawk Training, Steadfast Training and Skills Group.

    Lord Lingfield, chairman of the CIFE, said he was "delighted to welcome Dudley College of Technology into Membership of the institution".

    "The college has passed a rigorous process which has confirmed its position as a leading performer in the sector. As our newest member, I look forward to working with the college and our growing membership in order to drive forward professionalism within the FE sector and to celebrate what the sector does well.”

    'A very significant landmark'

    Lowell Williams, principal of Dudley College of Technology, said it was great to see CIFE “growing in momentum”.

    “The CIFE showcases everything which is great about our sector," Mr Williams said. "We are delighted that the institution has recognised the pivotal role we play in developing vital technical and professional skills with the young people and adults we support.

    "Our acceptance as a member of the institution is a very significant landmark in the long and distinguished history of Dudley College of Technology.”

    He added: “I am keen that Dudley College of Technology plays a meaningful role with the institution in further enhancing the reputation and professionalism of our sector."

