Chartered Institution for Further Education welcomes two new members

The Chartered Institution for Further Education (CIFE) has welcomed two independent training providers as its latest members.

Steadfast Training, based in Lincolnshire, and Skills Group, based in Plymouth, will become the fifth and sixth members of the institute, and will join fellow members Blackpool and The Fylde; Bridgwater and Taunton; and Furness colleges; and Hawk Training.

'Leading performers'

Lord Lingfield, chairman of the CIFE, said: “These organisations have passed a rigorous process which has confirmed their position as leading performers in the sector.”

Jason Parnell, managing director of Steadfast Training, said: “We are delighted to become members of CIFE; this is a significant achievement for our organisation and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.

Mark Boulting, managing director of Skills Group, said: “It is a great honour to be accepted into CIFE.”

