Colleges to benefit from new rugby programme

A new programme designed to boost rugby union in FE colleges has been launched by the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

The Focus Colleges programme, which was launched this week, will partner with 21 colleges to provide funding to help grow the sport among students.

The programme aims to improve links between rugby clubs and colleges. It is also designed to increase the quality of coaches and referees in colleges.

Mark Saltmarsh, head of education development at the RFU, said: “Focus Colleges are a pillar to the future of our work in the education sector. We will work in partnership and even greater depth with these institutions with the aim of ensuring that more of those in the key 16-19-year-old age band want to continue playing into their adult years.

"The prospect of achieving our joint goal of keeping more young players on their rugby journey is a really exciting one," he added.

Rugby Focus Colleges

Berkshire College of Agriculture

Birmingham Metropolitan College

Blackpool College

Brooksby Melton College, Melton Mowbray

Chichester College

Craven College, Skipton

Dudley College

Exeter College

Gateshead College

Hartlepool College of Further Education

Havant College

Henley College Coventry

Hereford College

Hills Road Sixth Form College, Cambridge

Joseph Chamberlain College, Birmingham

Loughborough College

Reaseheath College, Nantwich

The Henley College

Tresham College, Northamptonshire

West Nottingham College

Worcester College

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn