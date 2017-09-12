Register
    Colleges to benefit from new rugby programme

    Will Martin
    12th September 2017 at 16:47
    FE
    More than 20 colleges across England will be given funding by the Rugby Football Union in order to help develop the sport

    A new programme designed to boost rugby union in FE colleges has been launched by the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

    The Focus Colleges programme, which was launched this week, will partner with 21 colleges to provide funding to help grow the sport among students.

    The programme aims to improve links between rugby clubs and colleges. It is also designed to increase the quality of coaches and referees in colleges.

    Mark Saltmarsh, head of education development at the RFU, said: “Focus Colleges are a pillar to the future of our work in the education sector. We will work in partnership and even greater depth with these institutions with the aim of ensuring that more of those in the key 16-19-year-old age band want to continue playing into their adult years.

    "The prospect of achieving our joint goal of keeping more young players on their rugby journey is a really exciting one," he added.

    Rugby Focus Colleges

    • Berkshire College of Agriculture
    • Birmingham Metropolitan College
    • Blackpool College
    • Brooksby Melton College, Melton Mowbray
    • Chichester College
    • Craven College, Skipton
    • Dudley College
    • Exeter College
    • Gateshead College
    • Hartlepool College of Further Education
    • Havant College
    • Henley College Coventry
    • Hereford College
    • Hills Road Sixth Form College, Cambridge
    • Joseph Chamberlain College, Birmingham
    • Loughborough College
    • Reaseheath College, Nantwich
    • The Henley College
    • Tresham College, Northamptonshire
    • West Nottingham College
    • Worcester College

     

    FE

