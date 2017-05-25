Colleges yet to embrace digital learning, report finds

The majority of FE colleges are yet to “embrace" digital learning, a new report by the YMCA Awards has found.

According to the charity’s Unlocking the Potential of Digital Learning report, published today, more than half of colleges (56 per cent) use or have access to digital learning tools – such as online resources – but do not use them on a regular basis.

The report, which surveyed 26 further education providers, also shows that one-in-five FE colleges don't feel that they know enough about digital learning, while 15 per cent say they don’t know enough about how to use digital tools in a course or lesson.

The report suggests a gap is forming between FE institutions that embrace digital technology and those that do not. Fifty-eight per cent of colleges think that digital tools have not added efficiency to courses, while more than a third of colleges (35 per cent) have tried digital learning tools, but don’t use them frequently enough.

College staff were also asked which types of support would be helpful in their role. Two-thirds (66 per cent) said that they would "welcome software to speed up marking", while 58 per cent said "greater support in course delivery" would be useful. Half of respondents said "learner online quizzes" would be of assistance.

'Integrating digital learning is crucial'

Adam Williams, head of products and services at YMCA Awards, said: “What we hear regularly from FE colleges is that investing in digital doesn’t automatically mean feeling its benefits. What is crucial is linking this with guidance and support on how to integrate digital learning into the classroom.

“Over a third (39 per cent) of those surveyed admitted that one of their biggest daily challenges was incorporating digital learning tools into lesson plans, with a similar number (40 per cent) highlighting this as one of their major concerns for the future.”

Mr Williams added: “We believe that partners of FE colleges need to become better at listening to feedback from staff about their experiences with digital learning and where they most urgently need its help.”

