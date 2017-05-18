Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Conservative manifesto: What does it say about further education?

    Stephen Exley
    18th May 2017 at 12:45
    Theresa May Conservative election manifesto
    FE
    Conservative manifesto pledges 'significantly discounted bus and train travel for apprentices' - and the 3 million apprenticeships target has been retained

    If elected, the Conservative Party would “give Britain the technical education it has lacked for decades”, according to the party’s manifesto published today.

    “For too long in this country, technical excellence has not been valued as highly as academic success," it states. “We want British technical education to be as prestigious as our world- leading higher education system, and for technical education in this country to rival the best technical systems in the world.”

    But the changes needed “will require bold reform of the funding, institutional and qualifications frameworks for technical education, in partnership with British industry”.

    New manifesto pledges

    • Establishing an institute of technology “in every major city in England”. The IoTs “will enjoy the freedoms that make our universities great”, including eligibility for public funding for productivity and skills research, access to loans and grants for their students and being able to gain royal charter status and regius professorships in technical education
    • A “major review of funding across tertiary education as a whole, looking at how we can ensure that students get access to financial support that offers value for money, is available across different routes and encourages the development of the skills we need as a country”
    • Introducing “significantly discounted bus and train travel for apprentices to ensure that no young person is deterred from an apprenticeship due to travel costs”
    • Creating a right for employees to request leave for training, and introducing a “national retraining scheme”, with training costs met by the government. Companies will be able to access levy funding to support wage costs during the training period
    • Introducing a “right to lifelong learning in digital skills, just as we have done for literacy and numeracy”
    • “Breaking down the barriers” to public sector workers taking on more qualified roles because of their prior educational attainment: “For instance, we will ensure that teaching assistants can become qualified teachers and healthcare assistants can become nurses via a degree apprenticeship route, in addition to other routes”
    • Exploring teaching apprenticeships “sponsored by major companies, especially in STEM subjects”

    Existing policies retained

    • Sticking to the target of creating 3 million apprenticeships by 2020
    • The creation of T levels in line with the Post-16 Skills Plan, and increasing the number of teaching hours “by 50 per cent to an average of 900 hours per year and make sure that each student does a three-month work placement as part of their course"
    • Investing in further education colleges “to make sure they have world-class equipment and facilities” and creating a new “national programme to attract experienced industry professionals to work in FE colleges”
    • Allowing large firms to pass levy funds to small firms in their supply chain, and developing a new programme to allow larger firms to “place apprentices in their supply chains”.
    • Dealing with local skills shortages through “Skills Advisory Panels and Local Enterprise Partnerships"
    • Introducing a “Ucas-style portal for technical education

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Why is mental health missing from general election manifestos?

    17th May 2017 at 06:01

    Halfon 'very hopeful' Technical and FE Bill will be passed before election

    19th April 2017 at 10:16

    General election 2017: The FE sector responds

    18th April 2017 at 14:42

    New AoC president pledges to fight for FE in run-up to general election

    5th April 2014 at 01:00

    Most read

    1. Scottish college lecturers urged to suspend strike action
    2. Why is mental health missing from general election manifestos?
    3. Labour manifesto: What does it say about further education?
    4. Job cuts at Lewisham Southwark College 'unrelated' to merger
    5. Revealed: The UK's largest college groups
    6. Colleges need to 'look outside the sector' for ideas, says entrepreneur
    7. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    8. Chartered Institution for Further Education welcomes two new members
    9. Area reviews have been a chance to reflect and move forward
    10. The solution to the teacher workload crisis? Hire more admin staff

    Breaking news

    colleges commercial AoC

    Colleges need to 'look outside the sector' for ideas, says entrepreneur

    17th May 2017 at 18:12

    Chartered Institution for Further Education welcomes two new members

    17th May 2017 at 11:28

    Scottish college lecturers urged to suspend strike action

    16th May 2017 at 18:35

    Job cuts at Lewisham Southwark College 'unrelated' to merger

    16th May 2017 at 13:14

    Labour manifesto: What does it say about further education?

    16th May 2017 at 12:55

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now