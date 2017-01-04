    Consultation launched on new Institute for Apprenticeships

    Julia Belgutay
    4th January 2017 at 11:34
    |
    FE
    |
    |
    |
    Government sets out the proposed main functions of the Institute for Apprenticeships, which is due to be launched in April

    The government has published details on how envisages the new Institute for Apprenticeships will operate in a new consultation.

    The institute will launch in April, and will aim to ensure that all apprenticeships are of the highest quality and deliver the skills that employers need. It will approve apprenticeship standards and assessment plans, and today’s consultation sets out further detailed proposals on how it will be run.

    The body's main functions, according to the consultation, will be to set quality criteria for the development of apprenticeship standards and assessment plans. It will also review, approve or reject them, advise on the maximum level of government funding available for standards, and ensure arrangements are in place to quality-assure all end-point assessments.

    In November, the government announced that the new Technical and Further Education Bill would allow for the remit of the institute to be expanded in line with the Post-16 Skills Plan. Days later, the institute's interim chief executive, Peter Lauener, said he expected that it would have a strong focus on standards.

    'We know apprenticeships work'

    Apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon said: “We know apprenticeships work – 90 per cent of apprentices go on to secure a job, and nobody understands the skills employers need better than employers themselves. That is why we are introducing the Institute for Apprenticeships.”

    The consultation closes on 31 January. 

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    |
    FE
    |
    |
    |

    Comments

    Related Content

    Peter Lauener outlines vision for Institute for Apprenticeships

    1st November 2016 at 17:31

    Peter Lauener appointed interim chief executive of Institute for Apprenticeships

    26th September 2016 at 17:48

    Former Barclays CEO named as shadow chair of Institute for Apprenticeships

    9th June 2016 at 14:17

    Most read

    1. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    2. Mindfulness: six ways to become a better principal
    3. TES FE Awards 2017: shortlist revealed
    4. Why we ban the C-word
    5. ‘Terrible blow’ averted for distance learners
    6. College principals recognised in New Year's Honours List
    7. '2017 can be a year of optimism for the learning and skills sector'
    8. Slow progress on diversity in apprenticeships and skills
    9. Consultation launched on new Institute for Apprenticeships
    10. Training providers welcome crackdown on apprenticeship 'cartels'

    Breaking news

    British Sign Language qualifications to be accepted in apprenticeships

    5th January 2017 at 00:01
    Apprenticeships government further education

    Training providers welcome crackdown on apprenticeship 'cartels'

    4th January 2017 at 14:14
    apprenticeships participation disability

    Slow progress on diversity in apprenticeships and skills

    3rd January 2017 at 15:47
    college principals new year's honours list

    College principals recognised in New Year's Honours List

    30th December 2016 at 22:31

    Colocation: the chance to offer real-world learning

    24th December 2016 at 10:02

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today