    Costa Coffee shops turned into pop-up colleges

    Will Martin
    12th January 2017 at 20:29
    popup college
    FE
    The PopUp College initiative has partnered with 15 FE providers so far to offer adult classes in branches of Costa Coffee

    A new initiative that aims to transform coffee shops into FE colleges has been launched across the country.

    PopUp College, which was founded by entrepreneur Jason Elsom, works by partnering FE providers with nearby branches of Costa Coffee, and utilising the coffee shops for adult education classes after they have closed for the evening. The initiative offers learners the chance to study a range of qualifications, including GCSEs, introductory language courses and English for speakers of other languages (Esol). 

    The initiative has partnered with 15 FE colleges and independent learning providers to date, including Exeter, Warwickshire, Barnfield, Bournemouth & Poole, Vision West Nottinghamshire and Seevic colleges. The colleges which manage the entire process, including providing the teaching staff and deciding which programmes to offer, while Costa offers use of its coffee shops for free. 

    Mr Elsom told TES: “It’s about eally making people feel relaxed, not sitting in rows of seats in a classroom, like you often find in a classroom environment, and that’s what we’re conveying to the learning providers as well. It’s got to be something that people enjoy doing, not... what they might learn in the kind of standard way."

    'Fill the map'

    Mr Elsom says that he hopes to “fill the map” and bring PopUp College to people who live in rural communities. He also plans to double the number of colleges participating with the initiative from 15 to 30.

    “[Costas are] everywhere," he says. "Which means that if you’re driving down...a motorway from Cambridge to Ipswich, where perhaps you’re half an hour from the nearest FE college, you’ve got a Costa. So we can access probably several thousands or tens of thousands of people who live in rural communities, who first of all wouldn’t necessarily consider going to college, but secondly perhaps wouldn’t do the half hour each way drive to go to a college."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    '2017 can be a year of optimism for the learning and skills sector'

    3rd January 2017 at 15:17

    Colocation: the chance to offer real-world learning

    24th December 2016 at 10:02

    Project-based learning: an alternative to GCSE resits?

    6th December 2016 at 16:43

    Create an 'apprentice premium' to support learners, Learning and Work Institute says

    17th October 2016 at 00:01

    'New thinking' needed to boost adult learning, warns Learning and Work Institute

    13th September 2016 at 15:31

    Most read

    1. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    2. '2017 can be a year of optimism for the learning and skills sector'
    3. Euan Blair: 'Apprenticeships should be for smart kids too'
    4. Apprenticeships: Vacancies drop but applications rise ahead of the levy
    5. Sixth form education in England 'uniquely narrow and short'
    6. 'No, Euan Blair - apprenticeships don’t need saving'
    7. 'Make Ucas a one stop shop for apprenticeships and degrees'
    8. Marsden: more funding needed for careers advice
    9. Five reports for college area reviews published
    10. UCU petition calls for 15,000 more FE teachers

    Breaking news

    UCU petition calls for 15,000 more FE teachers

    12th January 2017 at 15:15
    Gordon Marsden careers

    Marsden: more funding needed for careers advice

    10th January 2017 at 17:50

    Five reports for college area reviews published

    10th January 2017 at 13:19

    Ian Ashman: Colleges 'ideally placed' to tackle mental health

    9th January 2017 at 20:10
    sixth form colleges funding

    Sixth form education in England 'uniquely narrow and short'

    9th January 2017 at 18:23

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today