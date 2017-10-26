Register
    Deadline extended for the 2018 Tes FE Awards

    Tes Reporter
    26th October 2017 at 17:02
    FE
    FE providers will now have until Friday 3 November to apply for the 'Oscars of FE'

    The deadline for the 2018 Tes FE Awards has been extended owing to popular demand.

    FE providers will now have until midnight on Friday 3 November – one week later than the original deadline of Friday 26 October – to enter.

    From the mastermind teachers responsible for crafting innovative learning initiatives to the unsung heroes working tirelessly behind the scenes, the “Oscars of FE” shine a light on the very best individuals, institutions and initiatives that the sector has to offer.

    This year, in partnership with the Education and Training Foundation, 17 awards will be up for grabs, including two new awards: specialist provider of the year and adult and community provider of the year. Acknowledging this change, the overall provider of the year award will now be selected from the recipients of the training provider of the year, sixth-form college of the year, FE college of the year and the two new awards.

    According to skills and apprenticeships minister Anne Milton, the awards are “a great way to recognise the sector’s top talent and give them the credit they deserve”.

    She added: “It is essential that we have high-quality further and technical education. This will reduce inequality and create opportunities for home-grown talent to flourish.”

    The categories

    • Lifetime achievement
    • Support for learners
    • Contribution to the local community
    • Best teaching and learning initiative
    • Outstanding use of technology for improving teaching, learning and assessment
    • Employer engagement
    • Assessor of the year
    • Professional services team of the year
    • Apprenticeship programme of the year
    • Teacher of the year
    • FE leader of the year
    • FE college of the year
    • Training provider of the year
    • Sixth-form college of the year
    • Specialist provider of the year
    • Adult and community learning provider of the year

    How to enter 

    Entry is free and open to all further education establishments in the UK. Simply submit 500 words on why you should win, before midnight on Friday 3 November 2017 at tesfeawards.co.uk Find out if you’ve made the shortlist on Friday 15 December 2017. The winners will be revealed at a glittering awards ceremony on Friday 23 February 2018 at The Grosvenor House hotel in London's Park Lane.

    For more information, visit tesfeawards.co.uk

