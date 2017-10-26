Deadline extended for the 2018 Tes FE Awards

The deadline for the 2018 Tes FE Awards has been extended owing to popular demand.

FE providers will now have until midnight on Friday 3 November – one week later than the original deadline of Friday 26 October – to enter.

From the mastermind teachers responsible for crafting innovative learning initiatives to the unsung heroes working tirelessly behind the scenes, the “Oscars of FE” shine a light on the very best individuals, institutions and initiatives that the sector has to offer.

This year, in partnership with the Education and Training Foundation, 17 awards will be up for grabs, including two new awards: specialist provider of the year and adult and community provider of the year. Acknowledging this change, the overall provider of the year award will now be selected from the recipients of the training provider of the year, sixth-form college of the year, FE college of the year and the two new awards.

According to skills and apprenticeships minister Anne Milton, the awards are “a great way to recognise the sector’s top talent and give them the credit they deserve”.

She added: “It is essential that we have high-quality further and technical education. This will reduce inequality and create opportunities for home-grown talent to flourish.”

The categories

Lifetime achievement

Support for learners

Contribution to the local community

Best teaching and learning initiative

Outstanding use of technology for improving teaching, learning and assessment

Employer engagement

Assessor of the year

Professional services team of the year

Apprenticeship programme of the year

Teacher of the year

FE leader of the year

FE college of the year

Training provider of the year

Sixth-form college of the year

Specialist provider of the year

Adult and community learning provider of the year

How to enter

Entry is free and open to all further education establishments in the UK. Simply submit 500 words on why you should win, before midnight on Friday 3 November 2017 at tesfeawards.co.uk Find out if you’ve made the shortlist on Friday 15 December 2017. The winners will be revealed at a glittering awards ceremony on Friday 23 February 2018 at The Grosvenor House hotel in London's Park Lane.

For more information, visit tesfeawards.co.uk

