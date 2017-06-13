Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Demonstration at Darlington College over proposed pay cuts

    Julia Belgutay
    14th June 2017 at 11:06
    Protest at the college comes only weeks after vote of no confidence in college management by University and College Union members

    A demonstration by lecturing staff at Darlington College is to take place later today in a row over cuts to pay.

    The protest, which is being organised by the University and College Union (UCU), comes after Darlington College announced they would implement the cuts from the start of 2018.

    The demonstration at the college comes after UCU members passed a motion of no confidence in the senior management team last month. According to the union, this came after the college increased teaching hours by 4.3 per cent last year.

    Teachers have also not had a pay rise in a number of years. UCU regional official Joyce McAndrew said: "Staff will be protesting outside Darlington College because, following an increase in working hours last year, on top of five years without a pay rise, they are not prepared to accept a 10 per cent pay cut."

    The UCU said it had made a number of proposals to the college management about how to mitigate the pay cuts and said members even requested a meeting with the college’s board of governors, which had been refused.

    'Difficult time for everyone'

    Principal Kate Roe has said she is “disappointed” lecturers are taking this action, as a consultation on how to tackle the college’s financial challenges only closed earlier this week.

    She told Tes: “The college is facing significant financial challenges which won't go away. We have a declining number of 16-18 year-olds and severe cuts in government funding. Tomorrow's action is disappointing as the consultation only closed yesterday and we are actively looking at all the options and alternatives which came about during that process.”

    She said the cuts were affecting all areas of the college, including management posts. "We are now discussing various proposals made by staff and have promised to go back to the unions in a timely fashion.

    "This is a difficult time for everyone and we absolutely know that all cuts are painful where ever they are made. We will continue to work with staff and the trades union on the best way forward.”

    And Pat Howarth, chair of governors, added the board members were fully aware of the financial challenges facing the college. “They have confidence in the executive team who have successfully led the college from [an Ofsted] Grade 4 to a Grade 2. All aspects of work carried out by staff was praised, including the leadership and management team."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn.

    Comments

    Related Content

    UCU to produce apprenticeships charter

    28th May 2017 at 19:28

    UCU Congress: 'We can and must do better on FE membership'

    27th May 2017 at 15:57

    UCU Congress: plans to 'name and shame colleges' revealed

    23rd May 2017 at 19:10

    Corbyn backs UCU campaign for 15,000 more FE teachers

    31st January 2017 at 18:03

    'Effective' action is needed over pay and casualisation, says UCU leadership challenger

    27th January 2017 at 00:02

    Most read

    1. Robert Halfon sacked as skills minister
    2. Anne Milton to be new skills minister
    3. Scottish FE minister launches first college improvement programme
    4. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    5. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18
    6. FE sector welcomes Justine Greening as education secretary
    7. Three FE myths that put dogma ahead of data
    8. Are subsidiary companies robbing FE staff of pay?
    9. Sector 'left in limbo', Association of Colleges says in first reaction t...
    10. Demonstration at Darlington College over proposed pay cuts

    Breaking news

    Anne Milton to be new skills minister

    13th June 2017 at 17:16

    Scottish FE minister launches first college improvement programme

    13th June 2017 at 15:33

    Robert Halfon sacked as skills minister

    13th June 2017 at 10:41

    FE sector welcomes Justine Greening as education secretary

    12th June 2017 at 14:49

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    12th June 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now