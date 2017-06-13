Demonstration at Darlington College over proposed pay cuts

A demonstration by lecturing staff at Darlington College is to take place later today in a row over cuts to pay.

The protest, which is being organised by the University and College Union (UCU), comes after Darlington College announced they would implement the cuts from the start of 2018.

The demonstration at the college comes after UCU members passed a motion of no confidence in the senior management team last month. According to the union, this came after the college increased teaching hours by 4.3 per cent last year.

Teachers have also not had a pay rise in a number of years. UCU regional official Joyce McAndrew said: "Staff will be protesting outside Darlington College because, following an increase in working hours last year, on top of five years without a pay rise, they are not prepared to accept a 10 per cent pay cut."

The UCU said it had made a number of proposals to the college management about how to mitigate the pay cuts and said members even requested a meeting with the college’s board of governors, which had been refused.

'Difficult time for everyone'

Principal Kate Roe has said she is “disappointed” lecturers are taking this action, as a consultation on how to tackle the college’s financial challenges only closed earlier this week.

She told Tes: “The college is facing significant financial challenges which won't go away. We have a declining number of 16-18 year-olds and severe cuts in government funding. Tomorrow's action is disappointing as the consultation only closed yesterday and we are actively looking at all the options and alternatives which came about during that process.”

She said the cuts were affecting all areas of the college, including management posts. "We are now discussing various proposals made by staff and have promised to go back to the unions in a timely fashion.

"This is a difficult time for everyone and we absolutely know that all cuts are painful where ever they are made. We will continue to work with staff and the trades union on the best way forward.”

And Pat Howarth, chair of governors, added the board members were fully aware of the financial challenges facing the college. “They have confidence in the executive team who have successfully led the college from [an Ofsted] Grade 4 to a Grade 2. All aspects of work carried out by staff was praised, including the leadership and management team."

