    DfE: Learners and employers “expect nothing less” than a successful apprenticeships system

    Will Martin
    2nd March 2017 at 18:35
    FE
    Apprentices from all walks of life should expect a "quality apprenticeship offer", a leading civil servant has said

    Learners and employers should “expect nothing less” than an apprenticeships system that works for them, a leading civil servant has said.

    David Hill, director of apprenticeships at the Department for Education, told delegates at The Skills Summit in central London today that he felt a quality apprenticeships offer would give learners “an opportunity to progress and succeed” with high quality learning, and provide employers with “a system that delivers everything they need”.

    Mr Hill said: “So what does success look like…I think it looks like the right outcomes for employers and the economy and the right outcomes for apprentices. The reforms are ambitious because those two groups expect nothing less than a system that delivers everything they need from it. For apprentices themselves, it’s about high quality apprenticeships available in occupations that matter to them and fundamentally an apprenticeship that offers an opportunity to progress and succeed with high quality learning. And for those who are newer employees, a real job in which they can make their way in the world of work.

    “So to be successful we need to make sure that the programme works for [people] regardless of whether they’re men, or women, or [from] black and minority ethnic groups, [or] have a particular learning difficulty or disability, or are facing the challenges created by deprivation. And it’s a key objective of the government to enable all of those groups to aspire to the best that apprenticeships have to offer."

    ‘New and better options’

    Earlier in the session, Mr Hill said that improving skills “was at the heart” of the government’s industrial strategy, and that government was committed to building a system of technical education which “provides new and better options” for young people.

    “Improving skills is right at the heart of the government’s emerging industrial strategy,” Mr Hill said. “You’ll have [a] sense [of that in] the [government's] recent green paper...[It] signals the government’s commitment to building a strong system of technical education which benefits the half of young people who don’t go to university, and [that] also provides new and better options for those already in the workforce.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Most read

    1. Theresa May: 'All colleges should be reaching towards TES FE Awards stan...
    2. New careers advice Bill reaches second reading
    3. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    4. 'Choose life. Choose a job. Choose a career'
    5. Glasgow Clyde principal to retire
    6. 'Schools can't deliver careers advice alone'
    7. TES FE Awards 2017: the winners
    8. NCG to join Collab Group
    9. First sixth-form college to convert this week
    10. Chair of Institute for Apprenticeships named

    Breaking news

    ucu, leadership, unions

    Sally Hunt wins UCU re-election

    2nd March 2017 at 16:47
    collab, colleges, economy

    NCG to join Collab Group

    2nd March 2017 at 10:27

    Theresa May: 'All colleges should be reaching towards TES FE Awards standards'

    1st March 2017 at 14:15

    New careers advice Bill reaches second reading

    28th February 2017 at 17:25

    Chair of Institute for Apprenticeships named

    27th February 2017 at 14:41

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today