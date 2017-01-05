DfE shelve plan to enforce equal careers advice

Plans to force schools to give equal weight to vocational and academic routes when providing careers advice have been put on ice, the Department for Education has confirmed.

Last January, then education secretary Nicky Morgan announced proposals for legislation designed to end the “second-class perception of technical and professional education”.

At the time, the DfE said this would result in schools being legally required to collaborate with colleges and training providers to ensure that young people were aware of all available options – a move welcomed by FE bodies.

Government 'exploring options'

But while the government said it would “bring in the legislation at the earliest opportunity”, no further announcements have been made since the ministerial reshuffle in July.

After being pressed by TES, a DfE spokesman said that the department was still “exploring options” on how to ensure young people were made “aware of all the routes to higher skills and into the workplace”, but refused to confirm whether new legislation would still be introduced.

Senior leaders in the FE sector called on the government to enact the proposals unveiled by Ms Morgan almost a year ago. David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges (AoC), said that careers advice and education was essential to support young people.

'This now needs to become a reality'

“The announcement last year that new legislation would be introduced to ensure providers could access young people in schools was a positive step forward in the long battle around careers advice,” he added. “This now needs to become a reality, and AoC will be working with ministers to ensure this happens. Good careers advice needs to become the norm if this country is going to succeed across all areas of its economy.”

Yesterday, TES reported that the Depatment for Education is cnsidering requiring local authorities to write to parents of students to make them aware of institutions with an "atypical age range" which recruit 14-year-olds, such as university technical colleges and studio schools.

Mark Dawe, chief executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP), said: “One way or the other, we should be requiring schools to open their doors to employers and providers who can offer apprenticeships and traineeships.

“Local networks of providers have the strongest relationship with employers and existing apprentices, and could coordinate activity with schools. AELP believes there should be one, overarching government system to support people of all ages.”

