Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Dozens more colleges now approved for apprenticeships

    Will Martin
    18th May 2017 at 09:22
    FE
    More than 500 additional providers have been added to the controversial Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers in an updated list

    More than 500 providers have been added to the Register of Apprenticeship Training Providers (RoATP) and will now be able to deliver apprenticeship training to levy-paying employers.

    New providers on the register include 33 FE colleges, 18 councils, 13 hospitals and NHS trusts, and large employers such as McDonald's, Balfour Beatty and Eddie Stobart.

    The register also includes WhiteHat, a provider owned by entrepreneur Euan Blair, as well as Deloitte and the British Transport Police.

    Birmingham 'back in business'

    Meanwhile, four of the 13 Birmingham colleges originally left off the register – Birmingham Metropolitan College, City College Coventry, Henley College Coventry and Solihull College and University Centre – are now included. In March, Siôn Simon, MEP for the West Midlands, launched a "fightback" against the omission of the colleges, claiming that the decision would “all but end technical education for young people in the West Midlands”.

    According to the Association of Colleges (AoC), 210 FE and specialist colleges were originally accepted on to the RoATP in March. The RoATP now includes 2,226 providers which have been approved to deliver apprenticeships. 

    Mark Dawe, chief executive of the Association of Employment and Learning Providers, said: "It looks like a good outcome. A couple of non-acceptances have caused some bemusement, and AELP will offer to work with any member providers to make sure they get on the register next time."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Providers for SMEs left 'frustrated' by lack of information on RoATP

    21st March 2017 at 15:26

    Politician launches 'fightback' after Midlands colleges left off RoATP

    20th March 2017 at 16:18

    One in four approved providers has no experience of apprenticeships

    5th April 2017 at 14:06

    Who's been approved to deliver apprenticeships?

    15th March 2017 at 18:26

    Most read

    1. Scottish college lecturers urged to suspend strike action
    2. Why is mental health missing from general election manifestos?
    3. Labour manifesto: What does it say about further education?
    4. Job cuts at Lewisham Southwark College 'unrelated' to merger
    5. Conservative manifesto: What does it say about further education?
    6. Revealed: The UK's largest college groups
    7. Colleges need to 'look outside the sector' for ideas, says entrepreneur
    8. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    9. Chartered Institution for Further Education welcomes two new members
    10. Area reviews have been a chance to reflect and move forward

    Breaking news

    Conservative manifesto: What does it say about further education?

    18th May 2017 at 12:45
    colleges commercial AoC

    Colleges need to 'look outside the sector' for ideas, says entrepreneur

    17th May 2017 at 18:12

    Chartered Institution for Further Education welcomes two new members

    17th May 2017 at 11:28

    Scottish college lecturers urged to suspend strike action

    16th May 2017 at 18:35

    Job cuts at Lewisham Southwark College 'unrelated' to merger

    16th May 2017 at 13:14

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now