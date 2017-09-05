Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    'Earn parents' trust' on apprenticeships, Lord Lucas tells training providers

    Will Martin
    5th September 2017 at 13:54
    FE
    Conservative peer says more should be done by employers and training providers to make apprenticeships a go-to option for school leavers

    Training providers need to earn the trust of parents and schools if the apprenticeship levy is to be a success, according to a senior Conservative peer.

    Lord Lucas, who is editor of The Good Schools Guide, told delegates at the Westminster Employment Forum's "Improving Apprenticeships in England: quality, assessment and options for policy" seminar today that he thought training providers were “central” to helping schools and parents to understand and trust in apprenticeships, while most businesses were "awful" at getting the message across.

    "In this period before we get a settled system, trust depends on you as the education providers," Lord Lucas said. "It centres on you: the relationship will be with you as to whether what has been offered is going to come up to scratch. Generally, it’s the education providers who have a wider reputation."

    He added: "You’ve got to take that seriously if you want a good flow of apprenticeships. You’ve got to be there as the people that parents and schools can trust the child to, because otherwise they will just default to university or to FE college as the places they won’t be blamed for sending their child to. If you want them to go to apprenticeships, you have got to earn their trust."

    'Absolutely braindead'

    The Conservative peer said that more needed to be done by training providers to help employers get the message of apprenticeships through to parents, schools and pupils, with three-quarters of businesses being "awful" at outreach.

    “I have one big message for you: there’s about 25 per cent of employers who do a good job, somewhere between excellent and acceptable. The other 75 per cent are awful. They don’t seem to have any concept of what schools are like, and how school kids and schools absorb information," Lord Lucas said.

    He added: “You get apprenticeship information put up for two weeks on the website, and then it disappears. How is a school supposed to interact with that? It is absolutely braindead and I hit my head on the desk at frequent intervals trying to get this through to people running apprenticeships and companies. So you, as trainers – help employers understand what is needed, what schools need, how schools work. There is no understanding of that out there. You have got to get together and help."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Apprenticeship students get a degree of support

    1st September 2017 at 00:00
     

    How businesses can make a success of the apprenticeship levy

    31st August 2017 at 12:42

    Include apprenticeships in school league tables, report urges

    22nd August 2017 at 00:02

    'University students are being sold a pup. They should take an apprenticeship'

    18th August 2017 at 07:03

    'This isn't MI5': the quest to find end-point assessment question writers for apprenticeships

    16th August 2017 at 17:16

    Most read

    1. Six ways to deal with an Ofsted invasion
    2. NUS: Improve teaching and basic skills to make FE great
    3. ‘Serious turbulence’: the apprenticeship levy from a business perspective
    4. Colleges left ‘frustrated’ after last-minute changes to ESFA non-levy te...
    5. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    6. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18
    7. The FE commissioner’s new guiding role: hatchet man or helping hand?
    8. How businesses can make a success of the apprenticeship levy
    9. GCSE resits: Pass rate down in maths, but up in English
    10. ‘Massive’ student poverty commission launched by NUS

    Breaking news

    NUS: Improve teaching and basic skills to make FE great

    4th September 2017 at 06:03

    Colleges left ‘frustrated’ after last-minute changes to ESFA non-levy tender process

    1st September 2017 at 13:25

    The FE commissioner’s new guiding role: hatchet man or helping hand?

    1st September 2017 at 00:02

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    1st September 2017 at 00:01

    ‘Massive’ student poverty commission launched by NUS

    30th August 2017 at 16:33

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now