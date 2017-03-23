Register
Home feed
My list
Job alerts Jobs Resources
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account
Home Find training Lesson materials Jobs Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences Log out

    EEF funds major trials to help learners ‘make the grade’ in GCSE resits

    Stephen Exley and Will Martin
    24th March 2017 at 06:05
    FE
    Trial of text message ‘nudges’ is among projects aiming to improve attainment in English and maths GCSEs

    More than 13,000 students across the country will take part in large-scale research to trial new approaches to supporting those who have failed to achieve a good GCSE pass in English and maths.

    In 2016, the number of students aged 17 and over taking English and maths increased by a third to top 300,000 for the first time. But A*-C pass rates for these learners plummeted to less than 30 per cent in both subjects.

    Today, the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF) will announce the first post-16 projects it will back, using its £5 million fund for supporting students who do not get a C in English or maths the first time around.

    The EEF was set up in 2011 by the Sutton Trust social mobility charity with a £125 million founding grant from the Department for Education. The grant-making foundation is dedicated to breaking the negative link between family income and educational achievement. Since its launch, the EEF has awarded £80 million to 133 projects working with more than 850,000 pupils in more than 8,300 schools across England. But the trials announced today mark the organisation’s first move into the FE sector.

    The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) will receive about £700,000 to allow it to extend its work on embedding contextualisation in English and maths GCSE teaching to 1,500 learners across 100 settings.

    Meanwhile, the University of Nottingham’s Maths for Life project will receive £640,000 to expand its approach to teaching challenging maths concepts through student-centred classes focusing on problem-solving and discussion. Some 8,000 post-16 students from 100 settings will take part in the trial.

    In addition, the Behavioural Insights Team – the “nudge unit” established within the Cabinet Office but now operating as a limited company – will receive £240,000 to test whether encouraging text messages sent to students and designated “study supporters” (a peer, parent or mentor) could improve attendance and attainment. The grant will fund work with 3,750 students in 30 settings.

    'Crucial insight'

    The EEF is now looking for colleges and providers that would be interested in taking part in the research projects.

    Chief executive Sir Kevan Collins said: “In 2016, only one in four teenagers made the grade in English and maths after sitting their GCSE exam a second time. It’s clear that simply keeping those teenagers in compulsory education for another year – putting extra pressure on an already squeezed sector – is just not enough.

    “We have to get more and better evidence of which teaching and learning strategies work for 16- to 18-year-olds if we want to give all young people the skills they need to thrive in life. The three trials we’ve announced today will involve over 200 settings across England. They’ll give us crucial insight into how effective different approaches are, from texting students to teaching maths in real-life contexts.”

    This is an edited version of an article in the 24 March edition of  TES. Subscribers can read the full story here. To subscribe, click here. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here. Your new-look TES magazine is available at all good newsagents.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    EEF launches £5m fund to help learners without good GCSE passes

    7th July 2016 at 00:01

    'It's soul-destroying to spend hours planning lessons for GCSE resit students who will fail the exam'

    19th March 2017 at 10:02

    One in 10 GCSE resit students gets C grade by 19

    14th March 2017 at 00:04

    After GCSE resits: the future for post-16 English and maths

    12th February 2017 at 10:02

    GCSE Applied English: the answer to the resits crisis?

    12th December 2016 at 07:03

    Most read

    1. The Skills Plan: will it be a revolution?
    2. Colleges offer more work experience to SEND learners than schools, study...
    3. New GCSE grades cause 'confusion' in colleges' entry requirements
    4. 'It's soul-destroying to spend hours planning lessons for GCSE resit stu...
    5. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    6. Providers for SMEs left 'frustrated' by lack of information on RoATP
    7. Who’ll teach the T levels?
    8. EEF funds major trials to help learners ‘make the grade’ in GCSE resits
    9. ‘Prison education is the catalyst for changing lives’
    10. Student satisfaction higher at training providers than colleges

    Breaking news

    New GCSE grades cause 'confusion' in colleges' entry requirements

    24th March 2017 at 00:03
    student satisfaction colleges

    Student satisfaction higher at training providers than colleges

    23rd March 2017 at 17:58

    Colleges offer more work experience to SEND learners than schools, study shows

    23rd March 2017 at 11:26

    Providers for SMEs left 'frustrated' by lack of information on RoATP

    21st March 2017 at 15:26
    Sion Sion apprenticeships

    Politician launches 'fightback' after Midlands colleges left off RoATP

    20th March 2017 at 16:18

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today