    Eileen Milner named as new ESFA chief

    Will Martin
    23rd August 2017 at 13:47
    FE
    Eileen Milner, currently director of customer and corporate services at the Care Quality Commission, will replace Peter Lauener in November

    Eileen Milner has been named as the new chief executive of the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA).

    Ms Milner, who is director of customer and corporate services at the Care Quality Commission, will replace outgoing ESFA chief Peter Lauener in November.

    Ms Milner began her career in education as a graduate trainee in local government, specialising in managing education services, and has since worked for a consultancy firm and in public sector reform. Before working at the CQC, Ms Milner was executive director of business strategy at Northgate Information Solutions.

    'Delighted she will be joining us'

    In a letter seen by Tes, Mr Lauener was keen to stress that Ms Milner's appointment would in no way impact upon his role as interim chief executive of the Institute for Apprenticeships. His successor at the IfA has not yet been appointed.

    Jonathan Slater, permanent secretary for the Department for Education, said: "I’m delighted that Eileen will be joining us to lead the ESFA, and look forward to working closely with her. I know that colleagues will join me in welcoming Eileen to the department."

    FE

    Comments

