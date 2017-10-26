Exclusive: Edinburgh College joins Collab Group

Edinburgh College has become the third Scottish member of the Collab Group of colleges. The college, created through the merger of three institutions in the Scottish capital five years ago and one of the largest in the country, offers further and higher education to around 19,000 students across its four campuses and 20 centres.

Edinburgh College’s membership means Collab Group now has representation in every UK capital city. In July, Collab announced that London South East Colleges had become its 37th member. However the total now stands at 34, with Cornwall, Leeds, Warwickshire and Ealing, Hammersmith and West London colleges having left the group since then.

Edinburgh is joining West College Scotland and North East Scotland College as the group's third Scottish member, and, according to Collab, will increase the opportunities for shared learning and collaboration across the UK. The college trains around 2,000 apprentices every year in partnerships with 1,700 employers.

'Proud moment'

Collab chief executive Ian Pretty said he was “delighted that Edinburgh College has come onboard as Collab Group’s newest member”. “The college’s inclusion means we will now have a presence in all four capital cities within the UK and an impressive footing in Scotland—a sign of our continued growth and appeal,” he added.

Annette Bruton, principal of Edinburgh College, said this was “a proud moment for the college”. “It’s a privilege to be part of an organisation that is doing such great work in developing the UK’s further education sector," she added. "Collaboration, partnerships and the sharing of expertise are essential to our success, so joining Collab Group will lead to more opportunities that will benefit our students, staff and our communities. We’re looking forward to learning from our FE colleagues across the country and to sharing our own expertise, to help strengthen FE’s position in the education community.”

