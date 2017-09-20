Festival of Learning national award winners to be crowned

The very best of the adult learning sector will be highlighted in a glittering ceremony in London today as the 2017 Festival of Learning national award winners are crowned.

Festival of Learning, led by the Learning and Work Institute, celebrates of the transformational power of learning in adulthood. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the event, previously known as Adult Learners’ Week.

This year’s national awards ceremony is hosted by Tes editor Ann Mroz, and among those presenting awards to the winners are NUS students’ union president Shakira Martin, Tes columnist and UKFEchat director Sarah Simons and Peter Lauener, chief executive of the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Apprenticeship and skills minister Anne Milton said: “For the last 25 years, Festival of Learning, and its predecessor, Adult Learners' Week, have given us a glimpse into the lives of some of our most inspiring adult learners. I am pleased that we are able to mark and celebrate the achievements of those learners, learning providers, tutors and employers that are making a special commitment to education and training throughout people’s working lives.”

Stephen Evans (pictured), chief executive of the Learning and Work Institute, said the winners had used their learning to help others and to inspire people to follow in their footsteps. “That's what Festival of Learning is all about: celebrating the very best in adult learning, and inspiring others to better themselves by embracing opportunities to learn,” he added.

The winners:

Outstanding Individual Learner Award: Habib Rezaie

Employer Award: James Electrics Contracting

Learning for Work Award: Jonathan Beebee

Social Impact Award: Mark Goodwin

Project Award: Refresh 2 Impress

Tutor Award Sabeena Shah

Young Adult Learner Award: Taylor Bird

President’s Award: The Talk English Project

Patron’s Award: Stephen Bush

