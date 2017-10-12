GCSE resits: 5% funding tolerance to be extended

Transitional measures to give colleges some funding leeway over GCSE English and maths resits are to be extended indefinitely the Department for Education has announced.

A statement published on the DfE website, confirming the condition of funding requirements, has confirmed that the 5 per cent tolerance factor will continue "until further notice". This means that colleges will not be penalised unless more than 5 per cent of their students without A*-C or 9-4 GCSE in English or maths fail to enrol on an approved qualification in these subjects. The tolerance had been scheduled to come to an end after the 2016-17 year, with many in the sector concerned that it would be removed or reduced for 2017-18.

But last November it was announced that the measure would be extended for one year. Today's news means that the policy will continue to be applied indefinitely.

