Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    GCSE resits: 5% funding tolerance to be extended

    Stephen Exley
    12th October 2017 at 11:17
    GCSE English maths resits colleges
    FE
    Measures to protect colleges offering English and maths GCSEs will continue 'until further notice', the Department for Education has confirmed

    Transitional measures to give colleges some funding leeway over GCSE English and maths resits are to be extended indefinitely the Department for Education has announced.

    A statement published on the DfE website, confirming the condition of funding requirements, has confirmed that the 5 per cent tolerance factor will continue "until further notice". This means that colleges will not be penalised unless more than 5 per cent of their students without A*-C or 9-4 GCSE in English or maths fail to enrol on an approved qualification in these subjects. The tolerance had been scheduled to come to an end after the 2016-17 year, with many in the sector concerned that it would be removed or reduced for 2017-18.

    But last November it was announced that the measure would be extended for one year. Today's news means that the policy will continue to be applied indefinitely.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Dear Jeremy Corbyn, don't close the door on GCSE resits'

    1st October 2017 at 08:03

    GCSE resits: 'Let's be positive about the real progress made by our learners'

    29th August 2017 at 16:14

    GCSE results: Government software 'cannot cope' with 9-1 grades

    24th August 2017 at 11:55

    GCSE resits: Pass rate down in maths, but up in English

    24th August 2017 at 09:31

    Most read

    1. First T levels subjects announced
    2. Details of new degree apprenticeships revealed
    3. Skills minister: T levels 'a once-in-a-generation' opportunity to boost ...
    4. Ucas launches Moocs to boost careers advice in schools
    5. Apprenticeships could reinvigorate college HE, research suggests
    6. Sixth-form students being 'short-changed', argue college leaders
    7. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    8. Three-year Esol waiting list caused by 'chronic underfunding'
    9. Budget: T levels will raise the status of technical education, says chan...
    10. Four things we've learned about the apprenticeship levy

    Breaking news

    apprenticeship starts government target

    Apprenticeship starts down by 61% after levy introduction

    12th October 2017 at 10:31
    higher education college QAA

    Apprenticeships could reinvigorate college HE, research suggests

    12th October 2017 at 00:15

    Union members vote to ballot over 2017-18 FE pay claim

    11th October 2017 at 13:26
    T levels greening government announcement sainsbury

    First T levels subjects announced

    11th October 2017 at 00:02

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    11th October 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now