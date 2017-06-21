Register
    Going for gold: How did colleges fare in the TEF?

    Julia Belgutay
    22nd June 2017 at 00:01
    FE
    Some 14 colleges achieved the top rating in the first Teaching Excellence Framework result, outstripping Russell Group universities in the process

    One in eight colleges achieved the “gold” status for higher education teaching in the first set of Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) ratings published today.

    Of the 106 further education colleges in the TEF, 14 achieved gold status, 46 were rated silver and 31 bronze, while 15 received a “provisional” rating.

    A gold award means that an institution is of the highest quality found in the UK, providing "consistently outstanding teaching, learning and outcomes for its students", while the silver award was given for consistently exceeding "rigorous national quality requirements for UK higher education" and bronze was given to those that met these national requirements.

    And the best-performing colleges fared better than some of the country's top universities. Of the 21 elite universities in the Russell Group, eight were given a gold rating, 10 were awarded silver and three got a bronze.

    'Great innovative work'

    John Widdowson, chair of the Mixed Economy Group of colleges offering HE, told Tes: "As a college sector, we tend to have a higher proportion of part-time students in our work, so we've got to make sure that greater diversity of students get taken into account in the metric. But it was a good first run-through, and it is great to see so many colleges in the gold category. There's some really great innovative work going on in colleges to get those hard-to-get-at students into education."

    This was the first set of ratings announced in what is to be a trial year for the new scheme. The TEF, applications for which closed in January, assesses universities and colleges offering higher education based on metrics of graduate employment, student retention and student satisfaction. It also takes into consideration any additional evidence submitted. In future years, their rating could impact the fee level universities can charge. Staff and student unions have been critical of the scheme.

    Last September, the government announced in a consultation response that the highly skilled employment metric – reflecting the proportion of HE graduates who have gone on to work in high-skill jobs – “will need to be benchmarked to ensure it takes account of the students taught by that provider".  “This will ensure that providers are not penalised for offering certain courses, or for taking on students from disadvantaged areas or with characteristics associated with less successful outcomes,” it added.

    Madeleine Atkins, chief executive of the Higher Education Funding Council for England, which published the results, said: "Students currently invest significant amounts of time and, indeed, money, incurring debt in their higher education. They are quite right to expect a high-quality academic experience."

    The assessment "measures the things that students themselves say they really care about", she added.

    Full college rankings

    Blackpool and the Fylde College

    Gold

    City College Plymouth

    Gold

    The City of Liverpool College

    Gold

    Cleveland College of Art and Design

    Gold

    Exeter College

    Gold

    Hartpury College

    Gold

    Hugh Baird College

    Gold

    Leicester College

    Gold

    Middlesbrough College

    Gold

    Solihull College and University Centre

    Gold

    South Devon College

    Gold

    Truro and Penwith College

    Gold

    West Herts College

    Gold

    Weston College of Further and Higher Education

    Gold

    Abingdon and Witney College

    Silver

    Activate Learning

    Silver

    Calderdale College

    Silver

    Canterbury College

    Silver

    Chichester College

    Silver

    City of Bristol College

    Silver

    Colchester Institute

    Silver

    Cornwall College

    Silver

    Darlington College

    Silver

    East Durham College

    Silver

    Furness College

    Silver

    Gateshead College

    Silver

    Greater Brighton Metropolitan College

    Silver

    Halesowen College

    Silver

    Hartlepool College of Further Education

    Silver

    Heart of Worcestershire College

    Silver

    Hereford College of Arts

    Silver

    Hertford Regional College

    Silver

    Kingston College

    Silver

    Kirklees College

    Silver

    Lincoln College

    Silver

    Loughborough College

    Silver

    LTE Group

    Silver

    Myerscough College

    Silver

    NCG

    Silver

    Neath Port Talbot College

    Silver

    New College Stamford

    Silver

    North Hertfordshire College

    Silver

    North Lindsey College

    Silver

    Northampton College

    Silver

    Oaklands College

    Silver

    Petroc

    Silver

    Redcar & Cleveland College

    Silver

    RNN Group

    Silver

    Selby College

    Silver

    South & City College Birmingham

    Silver

    South Tyneside College

    Silver

    Sparsholt College

    Silver

    Stockton Riverside College

    Silver

    Strode College

    Silver

    Sunderland College

    Silver

    Sussex Downs College

    Silver

    Wakefield College

    Silver

    West Kent and Ashford College

    Silver

    Wigan and Leigh College

    Silver

    York College

    Silver

    Accrington and Rossendale College

    Bronze

    Amersham & Wycombe College

    Bronze

    Askham Bryan College

    Bronze

    Aylesbury College

    Bronze

    Bishop Burton College

    Bronze

    Blackburn College

    Bronze

    BMC (Brooksby Melton College)

    Bronze

    Bradford College

    Bronze

    Cambridge Regional College

    Bronze

    Doncaster College

    Bronze

    East Riding College

    Bronze

    Farnborough College of Technology

    Bronze

    Grimsby Institute of Further and Higher Education

    Bronze

    Hadlow College

    Bronze

    Highbury College Portsmouth

    Bronze

    Hopwood Hall College

    Bronze

    Hull College

    Bronze

    Kingston Maurward College

    Bronze

    Leeds City College

    Bronze

    Milton Keynes College

    Bronze

    New College Durham

    Bronze

    North East Surrey College of Technology (NESCOT)

    Bronze

    Northumberland College

    Bronze

    Plumpton College

    Bronze

    Preston College

    Bronze

    Reaseheath College

    Bronze

    Salford City College

    Bronze

    Southport College

    Bronze

    Tyne Metropolitan College

    Bronze

    Warwickshire College

    Bronze

    Wiltshire College

    Bronze

    Bournville College

    Provisional

    Cardinal Newman College

    Provisional

    Cirencester College

    Provisional

    Croydon College

    Provisional

    Ealing, Hammersmith & West London College

    Provisional

    East Kent College

    Provisional

    Fareham College

    Provisional

    Holy Cross College

    Provisional

    Macclesfield College

    Provisional

    Newbury College

    Provisional

    Newham College of Further Education

    Provisional

    North West Regional College

    Provisional

    South West College

    Provisional

    Sussex Coast College Hastings

    Provisional

    Tresham College of Further and Higher Education

    Provisional

     

    FE

    Comments

