Going for gold: How did colleges fare in the TEF?
One in eight colleges achieved the “gold” status for higher education teaching in the first set of Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) ratings published today.
Of the 106 further education colleges in the TEF, 14 achieved gold status, 46 were rated silver and 31 bronze, while 15 received a “provisional” rating.
A gold award means that an institution is of the highest quality found in the UK, providing "consistently outstanding teaching, learning and outcomes for its students", while the silver award was given for consistently exceeding "rigorous national quality requirements for UK higher education" and bronze was given to those that met these national requirements.
And the best-performing colleges fared better than some of the country's top universities. Of the 21 elite universities in the Russell Group, eight were given a gold rating, 10 were awarded silver and three got a bronze.
'Great innovative work'
John Widdowson, chair of the Mixed Economy Group of colleges offering HE, told Tes: "As a college sector, we tend to have a higher proportion of part-time students in our work, so we've got to make sure that greater diversity of students get taken into account in the metric. But it was a good first run-through, and it is great to see so many colleges in the gold category. There's some really great innovative work going on in colleges to get those hard-to-get-at students into education."
This was the first set of ratings announced in what is to be a trial year for the new scheme. The TEF, applications for which closed in January, assesses universities and colleges offering higher education based on metrics of graduate employment, student retention and student satisfaction. It also takes into consideration any additional evidence submitted. In future years, their rating could impact the fee level universities can charge. Staff and student unions have been critical of the scheme.
Last September, the government announced in a consultation response that the highly skilled employment metric – reflecting the proportion of HE graduates who have gone on to work in high-skill jobs – “will need to be benchmarked to ensure it takes account of the students taught by that provider". “This will ensure that providers are not penalised for offering certain courses, or for taking on students from disadvantaged areas or with characteristics associated with less successful outcomes,” it added.
Madeleine Atkins, chief executive of the Higher Education Funding Council for England, which published the results, said: "Students currently invest significant amounts of time and, indeed, money, incurring debt in their higher education. They are quite right to expect a high-quality academic experience."
The assessment "measures the things that students themselves say they really care about", she added.
Full college rankings
|
Blackpool and the Fylde College
|
Gold
|
City College Plymouth
|
Gold
|
The City of Liverpool College
|
Gold
|
Cleveland College of Art and Design
|
Gold
|
Exeter College
|
Gold
|
Hartpury College
|
Gold
|
Hugh Baird College
|
Gold
|
Leicester College
|
Gold
|
Middlesbrough College
|
Gold
|
Solihull College and University Centre
|
Gold
|
South Devon College
|
Gold
|
Truro and Penwith College
|
Gold
|
West Herts College
|
Gold
|
Weston College of Further and Higher Education
|
Gold
|
Abingdon and Witney College
|
Silver
|
Activate Learning
|
Silver
|
Calderdale College
|
Silver
|
Canterbury College
|
Silver
|
Chichester College
|
Silver
|
City of Bristol College
|
Silver
|
Colchester Institute
|
Silver
|
Cornwall College
|
Silver
|
Darlington College
|
Silver
|
East Durham College
|
Silver
|
Furness College
|
Silver
|
Gateshead College
|
Silver
|
Greater Brighton Metropolitan College
|
Silver
|
Halesowen College
|
Silver
|
Hartlepool College of Further Education
|
Silver
|
Heart of Worcestershire College
|
Silver
|
Hereford College of Arts
|
Silver
|
Hertford Regional College
|
Silver
|
Kingston College
|
Silver
|
Kirklees College
|
Silver
|
Lincoln College
|
Silver
|
Loughborough College
|
Silver
|
LTE Group
|
Silver
|
Myerscough College
|
Silver
|
NCG
|
Silver
|
Neath Port Talbot College
|
Silver
|
New College Stamford
|
Silver
|
North Hertfordshire College
|
Silver
|
North Lindsey College
|
Silver
|
Northampton College
|
Silver
|
Oaklands College
|
Silver
|
Petroc
|
Silver
|
Redcar & Cleveland College
|
Silver
|
RNN Group
|
Silver
|
Selby College
|
Silver
|
South & City College Birmingham
|
Silver
|
South Tyneside College
|
Silver
|
Sparsholt College
|
Silver
|
Stockton Riverside College
|
Silver
|
Strode College
|
Silver
|
Sunderland College
|
Silver
|
Sussex Downs College
|
Silver
|
Wakefield College
|
Silver
|
West Kent and Ashford College
|
Silver
|
Wigan and Leigh College
|
Silver
|
York College
|
Silver
|
Accrington and Rossendale College
|
Bronze
|
Amersham & Wycombe College
|
Bronze
|
Askham Bryan College
|
Bronze
|
Aylesbury College
|
Bronze
|
Bishop Burton College
|
Bronze
|
Blackburn College
|
Bronze
|
BMC (Brooksby Melton College)
|
Bronze
|
Bradford College
|
Bronze
|
Cambridge Regional College
|
Bronze
|
Doncaster College
|
Bronze
|
East Riding College
|
Bronze
|
Farnborough College of Technology
|
Bronze
|
Grimsby Institute of Further and Higher Education
|
Bronze
|
Hadlow College
|
Bronze
|
Highbury College Portsmouth
|
Bronze
|
Hopwood Hall College
|
Bronze
|
Hull College
|
Bronze
|
Kingston Maurward College
|
Bronze
|
Leeds City College
|
Bronze
|
Milton Keynes College
|
Bronze
|
New College Durham
|
Bronze
|
North East Surrey College of Technology (NESCOT)
|
Bronze
|
Northumberland College
|
Bronze
|
Plumpton College
|
Bronze
|
Preston College
|
Bronze
|
Reaseheath College
|
Bronze
|
Salford City College
|
Bronze
|
Southport College
|
Bronze
|
Tyne Metropolitan College
|
Bronze
|
Warwickshire College
|
Bronze
|
Wiltshire College
|
Bronze
|
Bournville College
|
Provisional
|
Cardinal Newman College
|
Provisional
|
Cirencester College
|
Provisional
|
Croydon College
|
Provisional
|
Ealing, Hammersmith & West London College
|
Provisional
|
East Kent College
|
Provisional
|
Fareham College
|
Provisional
|
Holy Cross College
|
Provisional
|
Macclesfield College
|
Provisional
|
Newbury College
|
Provisional
|
Newham College of Further Education
|
Provisional
|
North West Regional College
|
Provisional
|
South West College
|
Provisional
|
Sussex Coast College Hastings
|
Provisional
|
Tresham College of Further and Higher Education
|
Provisional
