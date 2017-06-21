Going for gold: How did colleges fare in the TEF?

One in eight colleges achieved the “gold” status for higher education teaching in the first set of Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) ratings published today.

Of the 106 further education colleges in the TEF, 14 achieved gold status, 46 were rated silver and 31 bronze, while 15 received a “provisional” rating.

A gold award means that an institution is of the highest quality found in the UK, providing "consistently outstanding teaching, learning and outcomes for its students", while the silver award was given for consistently exceeding "rigorous national quality requirements for UK higher education" and bronze was given to those that met these national requirements.

And the best-performing colleges fared better than some of the country's top universities. Of the 21 elite universities in the Russell Group, eight were given a gold rating, 10 were awarded silver and three got a bronze.

'Great innovative work'

John Widdowson, chair of the Mixed Economy Group of colleges offering HE, told Tes: "As a college sector, we tend to have a higher proportion of part-time students in our work, so we've got to make sure that greater diversity of students get taken into account in the metric. But it was a good first run-through, and it is great to see so many colleges in the gold category. There's some really great innovative work going on in colleges to get those hard-to-get-at students into education."

This was the first set of ratings announced in what is to be a trial year for the new scheme. The TEF, applications for which closed in January, assesses universities and colleges offering higher education based on metrics of graduate employment, student retention and student satisfaction. It also takes into consideration any additional evidence submitted. In future years, their rating could impact the fee level universities can charge. Staff and student unions have been critical of the scheme.

Last September, the government announced in a consultation response that the highly skilled employment metric – reflecting the proportion of HE graduates who have gone on to work in high-skill jobs – “will need to be benchmarked to ensure it takes account of the students taught by that provider". “This will ensure that providers are not penalised for offering certain courses, or for taking on students from disadvantaged areas or with characteristics associated with less successful outcomes,” it added.

Madeleine Atkins, chief executive of the Higher Education Funding Council for England, which published the results, said: "Students currently invest significant amounts of time and, indeed, money, incurring debt in their higher education. They are quite right to expect a high-quality academic experience."

The assessment "measures the things that students themselves say they really care about", she added.

Full college rankings

Blackpool and the Fylde College Gold City College Plymouth Gold The City of Liverpool College Gold Cleveland College of Art and Design Gold Exeter College Gold Hartpury College Gold Hugh Baird College Gold Leicester College Gold Middlesbrough College Gold Solihull College and University Centre Gold South Devon College Gold Truro and Penwith College Gold West Herts College Gold Weston College of Further and Higher Education Gold Abingdon and Witney College Silver Activate Learning Silver Calderdale College Silver Canterbury College Silver Chichester College Silver City of Bristol College Silver Colchester Institute Silver Cornwall College Silver Darlington College Silver East Durham College Silver Furness College Silver Gateshead College Silver Greater Brighton Metropolitan College Silver Halesowen College Silver Hartlepool College of Further Education Silver Heart of Worcestershire College Silver Hereford College of Arts Silver Hertford Regional College Silver Kingston College Silver Kirklees College Silver Lincoln College Silver Loughborough College Silver LTE Group Silver Myerscough College Silver NCG Silver Neath Port Talbot College Silver New College Stamford Silver North Hertfordshire College Silver North Lindsey College Silver Northampton College Silver Oaklands College Silver Petroc Silver Redcar & Cleveland College Silver RNN Group Silver Selby College Silver South & City College Birmingham Silver South Tyneside College Silver Sparsholt College Silver Stockton Riverside College Silver Strode College Silver Sunderland College Silver Sussex Downs College Silver Wakefield College Silver West Kent and Ashford College Silver Wigan and Leigh College Silver York College Silver Accrington and Rossendale College Bronze Amersham & Wycombe College Bronze Askham Bryan College Bronze Aylesbury College Bronze Bishop Burton College Bronze Blackburn College Bronze BMC (Brooksby Melton College) Bronze Bradford College Bronze Cambridge Regional College Bronze Doncaster College Bronze East Riding College Bronze Farnborough College of Technology Bronze Grimsby Institute of Further and Higher Education Bronze Hadlow College Bronze Highbury College Portsmouth Bronze Hopwood Hall College Bronze Hull College Bronze Kingston Maurward College Bronze Leeds City College Bronze Milton Keynes College Bronze New College Durham Bronze North East Surrey College of Technology (NESCOT) Bronze Northumberland College Bronze Plumpton College Bronze Preston College Bronze Reaseheath College Bronze Salford City College Bronze Southport College Bronze Tyne Metropolitan College Bronze Warwickshire College Bronze Wiltshire College Bronze Bournville College Provisional Cardinal Newman College Provisional Cirencester College Provisional Croydon College Provisional Ealing, Hammersmith & West London College Provisional East Kent College Provisional Fareham College Provisional Holy Cross College Provisional Macclesfield College Provisional Newbury College Provisional Newham College of Further Education Provisional North West Regional College Provisional South West College Provisional Sussex Coast College Hastings Provisional Tresham College of Further and Higher Education Provisional

