Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Gordon Marsden: ‘The government hasn’t put its money or its mouth into traineeships’

    Will Martin
    26th June 2017 at 18:09
    FE
    Shadow skills minister says confusion about the programme still persists after past minister's ‘umming and ah-ing’ over the purpose of traineeships

    The traineeship programme has suffered from a lack of funding, “mixed signals” and a failure from the government to put its money where its mouth is, according to Gordon Marsden, shadow minister for further and higher education.

    Mr Marsden, speaking to Tes at the Association of Employment and Learning Providers’ (AELP) annual conference in London today, said the theme of the government’s FE and skills strategy must be “progression, progression, progression”, and that failing to focus on this would "deny tens of thousands of young people" the chance to improve their lives.

    “I have made a constant theme of my time as shadow FE and skills minister and indeed it's true in HE as well, which I also cover, is that it’s got to be about progression, progression, progression," Mr Marsden said.

     “If we don’t get a step change in the number of young people who can’t get on to apprenticeships at the moment because they haven’t got the wherewithal to do so, and don’t get that additional confidence, soft skills, enabling skills, specific skills…during the programme, like the traineeship programme, then we are not going to…get the step change which we have to get to improve our skills, productivity,” he added. “And you just look at the situation compared to our EU competitors and we are in dire straits. And that, of course, will deny tens of thousands of young people, and older people as well in some cases, better life chances.”

    Mr Marsden said traineeships had suffered from “mixed signals”. “They’ve constantly either not funded it, [or] they’ve changed it,” he said. “Nick Boles ummed and ah-ed: was it for employment? And if you send out mixed signals to people then they’re not going to want to make commitments to take them up…you just need to have that clarity.”

    When asked if this confusion still persisted, Mr Marsden said: “I think it does persist and the fact is you have to put your money where your mouth is. And they didn’t put any money, or mouth for that matter into…traineeships…this lack of clarity, and you just see what the impact is in terms of the falling data.”

    'Turning a cloth ear'

    Earlier in the conference, Mr Marsden told delegates that, in terms of opportunities for progression, the Department for Education had “turned a cloth ear” to the needs of thousands of young people.

    “Whether by design or by lack of joined-up thinking, DfE and its officials have consistently turned a cloth ear to your priorities and the needs of the tens of thousands of young people who need the progression, jobs and life changes your sector can provide,” Mr Marsden said.

    “As I have consistently said, it’s crucial the government utilises traineeships as a key point of entry to get far more young people competitive… traineeships were and are a fine idea but more young people need to complete those programmes if it’s to be a success," he added.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn.

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Number of traineeships falls for the first time

    26th May 2017 at 00:01

    Opinion: Hands up anyone who knows what a traineeship is?

    18th March 2016 at 16:46

    Unemployed young people could be forced on to apprenticeships or traineeships

    17th August 2015 at 12:03

    Traineeships programme to be expanded, Boles confirms

    22nd June 2015 at 16:14

    Traineeships have had 'positive impact', research shows

    11th March 2015 at 13:00

    Most read

    1. Going for gold: How did colleges fare in the TEF?
    2. Apprenticeship numbers likely to fall, new research reveals
    3. ETF launches advanced teacher status scheme
    4. Finding enough work placements is difficult, colleges warn
    5. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    6. Fair apprenticeship reforms are crucial to their growth
    7. Anne Milton promises 'clarity' over apprenticeship reforms
    8. 'Major reform of technical education' features in Queen's Speech
    9. Six ways FE can avoid the mistakes of the past
    10. Let’s tech this chance

    Breaking news

    Anne Milton promises 'clarity' over apprenticeship reforms

    26th June 2017 at 12:08

    Finding enough work placements is difficult, colleges warn

    24th June 2017 at 11:01
    Apprenticeships government further education

    Apprenticeship numbers likely to fall, new research reveals

    23rd June 2017 at 06:01

    ETF launches advanced teacher status scheme

    23rd June 2017 at 00:01

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    23rd June 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now