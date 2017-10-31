Government to review higher-level technical education

The Department for Education has today confirmed its intention to conduct a review into higher-level technical education.

The review will look across level 4 and 5 provision, focusing on how technical qualifications at this level can better address the needs of learners and employers.

This includes ensuring that learners can progress from the new T levels, and other full time education, into the workplace. It will also consider how these qualifications work for those in the workforce looking to upskill or retrain.

It announcement follows the recent announcement of the first T level subjects that will be taught from 2020.

'Good for our economy'

Apprenticeships and skills minister Anne Milton said: “High quality technical education helps young people and adults get into new, fulfilling and better paid careers. That’s good for them and good for our economy. This is the way we build a better, higher skilled workforce.

“We are already taking steps to improve technical education with investment in apprenticeships and the creation of T levels. This review is the next logical step in that process.”

