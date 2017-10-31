Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Government to review higher-level technical education

    Stephen Exley
    31st October 2017 at 11:40
    technical education review
    FE
    Department for Education review into level 4 and 5 technical education follows plans to introduce T levels

    The Department for Education has today confirmed its intention to conduct a review into higher-level technical education.

    The review will look across level 4 and 5 provision, focusing on how technical qualifications at this level can better address the needs of learners and employers.

    This includes ensuring that learners can progress from the new T levels, and other full time education, into the workplace. It will also consider how these qualifications work for those in the workforce looking to upskill or retrain.

    It announcement follows the recent announcement of the first T level subjects that will be taught from 2020.

    'Good for our economy'

    Apprenticeships and skills minister Anne Milton said: “High quality technical education helps young people and adults get into new, fulfilling and better paid careers. That’s good for them and good for our economy. This is the way we build a better, higher skilled workforce.

    “We are already taking steps to improve technical education with investment in apprenticeships and the creation of T levels. This review is the next logical step in that process.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn.

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    'The Post-16 Skills Plan may fall short of a coherent vision for education'

    31st October 2017 at 08:00

    Don't make young people choose between academic and technical pathways, report tells government

    31st October 2017 at 00:03

    New FE teaching apprenticeship to launch 'within months’

    27th October 2017 at 00:03

    FE loan applications up overall – but down for older learners

    26th October 2017 at 13:37

    Most read

    1. Don't make young people choose between academic and technical pathways, ...
    2. New FE teaching apprenticeship to launch 'within months’
    3. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    4. 'Use discount codes and special offers to attract students'
    5. Greening in an ‘alternative reality’ over FE funding, MP says
    6. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18
    7. 'The Post-16 Skills Plan may fall short of a coherent vision for education'
    8. 'After Grenfell, Kensington and Chelsea College needs to win back the co...
    9. Details of new degree apprenticeships revealed
    10. Government to review higher-level technical education

    Breaking news

    Don't make young people choose between academic and technical pathways, report tells government

    31st October 2017 at 00:03

    'Use discount codes and special offers to attract students'

    27th October 2017 at 06:04

    New FE teaching apprenticeship to launch 'within months’

    27th October 2017 at 00:03

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    27th October 2017 at 00:01

    Deadline extended for the 2018 Tes FE Awards

    26th October 2017 at 17:02

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now