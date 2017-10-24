Grants worth £250K on offer for struggling colleges

Colleges that have an Ofsted grade of "requires improvement" or "inadequate" will be eligible for grants of up to £250,000 as part of a wider packet aimed at boosting struggling colleges.

The Strategic College Improvement Fund (SCIF), which was unveiled by the Department for Education (DfE) today, will award between £50,000 and £250,000 to sixth-form and FE colleges whose overall provision has been graded "requires improvement" or "inadequate", and those whose apprenticeship provision was graded "requires improvement" or "inadequate" at their most recent inspection.

The move forms part of a wider programme announced by education secretary Justine Greening in July, which aims to improve and provide greater support to struggling institutions. Today, a new strategy that will invite leaders of "good" or "outstanding" colleges to become National Leaders of Further Education strategy was revealed, while an expansion of the FE commissioner’s duties to include support and guidance is already underway.

A document published by the DfE today says that in cases where "two or more eligible colleges join together" – such as in a college merger – the value of a grant may be "potentially above £250,000".

