    Ian Ashman: Colleges 'ideally placed' to tackle mental health

    Will Martin
    9th January 2017 at 20:10
    FE
    Mental health services are stretched and should work with colleges to support learners, Association of Colleges president Ian Ashman says

    Colleges are "ideally placed" to work together with mental health services to support young people with mental health problems, Association of Colleges president Ian Ashman has said.

    He was responding to prime minister Theresa May’s comments today about mental health in young people, in which she announced the piloting of new schemes to “ensure schools and colleges work closer together with local NHS services” to provide support for young people with mental health problems. 

    “The inclusion of colleges in the pilot schemes for single points of contact and peer support for emotional wellbeing is timely," Mr Ashman said. "However, we would ask that the prime minister and the secretaries of state for health and education to include further education colleges in all their transformation plans, adding the college workforce to the programme of mental health first aid training for secondary school staff."

    “Colleges are ideally placed to work with mental health services to support young people and adults as they work with students from the age of 16 upwards,” he added. “Nearly three quarters of a million 16 to 18-year-olds study in a further education or sixth form college. It would be short-sighted of the government to overlook so many young people by not including colleges in all aspects of their plans.”

    “Mental health services are stretched and cannot tackle this issue alone, but if they combine their energies with colleges, this will create an extremely powerful alliance to tackle mental ill-health.”

    'Mental illness can blight lives'

    Speaking today in London, Ms May said: “We know that mental illness too often starts in childhood and that when left untreated, it can blight lives, and become entrenched.

    "There is, for example, evidence to suggest an increase in self-harm among young people, with the number of 16-24 year old women reporting self-harm increasing threefold – to one in five – between 2000 and 2014," she added.

    Last year, Mr Ashman told TES that his time as president of the Association of Colleges would be “the year of mental health” for FE.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    AoC president launches 'year of mental health' to support college students

    27th September 2016 at 16:37

    Opinion: What else can FE do to support mental health?

    20th May 2016 at 18:14

    Colleges report 'significant' rise in mental health problems among students

    3rd July 2015 at 17:40

    Most read

    1. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    2. Sainsbury review: what changes are on the way for post-16 education?
    3. '2017 can be a year of optimism for the learning and skills sector'
    4. Training providers welcome crackdown on apprenticeship 'cartels'
    5. Euan Blair: 'Apprenticeships should be for smart kids too'
    6. Let’s have post-16 choices that work for everyone
    7. DfE shelve plan to enforce equal careers advice
    8. Apprenticeships: Vacancies drop but applications rise ahead of the levy
    9. Sixth form education in England 'uniquely narrow and short'
    10. Ian Ashman: Colleges 'ideally placed' to tackle mental health

    Breaking news

    sixth form colleges funding

    Sixth form education in England 'uniquely narrow and short'

    9th January 2017 at 18:23

    Apprenticeships: Vacancies drop but applications rise ahead of the levy

    9th January 2017 at 17:56

    In this week's TES Further: 'Students with special needs can flourish in the workplace'

    6th January 2017 at 17:15
    Euan Blair WhiteHat apprenticeships

    Euan Blair: 'Apprenticeships should be for smart kids too'

    6th January 2017 at 06:02
    careers advice government legislation

    DfE shelve plan to enforce equal careers advice

    6th January 2017 at 00:01

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today