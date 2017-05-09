Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Labour to scrap FE tuition fees for adults

    Stephen Exley
    9th May 2017 at 22:30
    FE
    Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says the party would also bring back the EMA and grants for HE students if it comes to power in next month's general election

    Labour would scrap tuition fees for "adult learners looking to re-train or upskill" and increase FE course funding if it is elected, the party has pledged.

    This evening, party leader Jeremy Corbyn will announce plans to introduce “free, lifelong education in colleges” as part of its commitment to “create a society run for the many not the few”.

    Under plans which it says will be funded by the £20 billion raised by reversing the Conservative Party’s cuts to corporation tax, Labour says it will:

    • “Increase the adult skills budget to £1.5 billion by the end of the parliament in order to abolish upfront fees and increase course funding by an average of 10 per cent year on year”
    • Restore the education maintenance allowance (EMA) for college students. The EMA was scrapped by the Coalition in 2010. Labour estimates that reinstating will cost £582 million a year.
    • Bring back student grants for higher education students. It says this is expected to cost £1.63 billion next year, rising to £1.8 billion by the end of the Parliament.

    'A downward spiral'

    Mr Corbyn said: “People of all ages are being held back by a lack of funding for education, and this in turn is holding back the economy by depriving industry of the untapped talent of thousands of people.

    “The Conservatives have… cut support for students and forced colleges to increase fees. It’s created a downward spiral that is bad for the people being held back and bad for the economy.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Now is the time to give adults the right to free basic digital skills training'

    26th April 2017 at 15:22

    Six reasons why adult education benefits learners

    15th November 2016 at 23:59

    Corbyn backs UCU campaign for 15,000 more FE teachers

    31st January 2017 at 18:03

    Jeremy Corbyn: It’s up to colleges to stop strike action

    12th February 2016 at 00:01

    Corbyn: FE cuts have done 'permanent damage' to UK economy

    6th February 2016 at 13:38

    Most read

    1. 'We need to help students bridge the gap between school and college study'
    2. Colleges call for cash to address post-16 funding 'crisis'
    3. 'Education providers should be preparing for T-levels now'
    4. Colleges block students from switching and ditching A levels
    5. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    6. First national apprenticeship contract for Collab Group
    7. 'QTLS can help us meet the post-Brexit skills challenge'
    8. Leave us alone, now
    9. UK adult skills not aligned with industry, warns OECD
    10. Labour to scrap FE tuition fees for adults

    Breaking news

    Lib Dems FE funding

    Lib Dems promise £660m boost to FE funding

    10th May 2017 at 00:15

    Former Ucas chief appointed chair of governors at London college

    9th May 2017 at 17:05
    collab group apprenticeship kier

    First national apprenticeship contract for Collab Group

    9th May 2017 at 12:01

    Colleges call for cash to address post-16 funding 'crisis'

    8th May 2017 at 00:01

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    8th May 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now