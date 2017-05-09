Register
    Lib Dems promise £660m boost to FE funding

    TES reporter
    10th May 2017 at 00:15
    Lib Dems FE funding
    FE
    The Liberal Democrats say they will protect FE funding in real terms during the next Parliament if the party is elected

    The Liberal Democrats would give the FE sector a £660 million boost to “protect” funding in real terms if elected, the party has announced.

    The additional investment is part of a £7 billion education package promised by the Liberal Democrats, should they win next month's general election. The five-year package would reverse cuts to fron line education budgets, the party has said.

    A statement from the Liberal Democrats says that the money set aside for FE would “protect further education per-pupil funding in real terms” – even though the word "pupil" is not used in the FE sector.

    The FE funding would be worth £65 million in 2018-19, rising to £195 million in 2019-20 and then £200 million in each of the following two years.

    'The biggest cuts in a generation'

    Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrats' education spokeswoman, said: "Children are being taught in overcrowded classes by overworked teachers – but Theresa May doesn't care. While funding per pupil is set to see the biggest cuts in a generation, billions of pounds are being spent on divisive plans to expand grammars and free schools. This extra £7 billion of funding would ensure no school and no child loses out.”

