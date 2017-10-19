Register
    LIVE: WorldSkills 2017 Abu Dhabi closing ceremony

    Tes Reporter
    19th October 2017 at 13:17
    FE
    Watch the closing ceremony of the 2017 WorldSkills competition live from Abu Dhabi from 4.30pm to find out how Team UK performed

    After four days of gruelling competition, WorldSkills 2017, the world's premier skills competition, draws to a close. The closing ceremony starts at 4.30pm, and you can watch it here:

    Tes has been reporting live from the event, interviewing Team UK competitiors and experts along the way. 

     

    From the story of Jesus Abdiel Juarez, who represented Mexico all on his own, to the emotions of fans and competitors at the end of each event, WorldSkills 2017 has certainly been a competition to remember.

     

    Team UK's 34 members now await the decisions of the WorldSkills judges to see if they will return home as champions in their respective disciplines.

