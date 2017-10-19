LIVE: WorldSkills 2017 Abu Dhabi closing ceremony

After four days of gruelling competition, WorldSkills 2017, the world's premier skills competition, draws to a close. The closing ceremony starts at 4.30pm, and you can watch it here:

Tes has been reporting live from the event, interviewing Team UK competitiors and experts along the way.

‘Just so relieved’- @LizForkuoh just finished four days of competition at @WorldSkillsAD -now she can’t wait for the results @worldskillsuk pic.twitter.com/BjGVv6XLaw — Tes Further Ed (@tesfenews) October 18, 2017

From the story of Jesus Abdiel Juarez, who represented Mexico all on his own, to the emotions of fans and competitors at the end of each event, WorldSkills 2017 has certainly been a competition to remember.

Team UK's 34 members now await the decisions of the WorldSkills judges to see if they will return home as champions in their respective disciplines.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and Instagram, and like Tes on Facebook