London college staff to strike over job cuts

Staff at Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College will go on strike on Thursday in a row over job cuts.

According to the University and College Union (UCU), the college, which won the award for outstanding use of technology for improving teaching, learning and assessment at the Tes FE Awards in February, will not "rule out compulsory redundancies" as it closes its A-level teaching, and makes cuts in its computing and IT access and business departments. In total 14 staff are at risk of losing their jobs.

Of the UCU members at the college who took part in the strike ballot, 83 per cent voted in favour of strike action.

'We will stand together'

UCU branch secretary Matthew Cookson said the college "should rule out compulsory redundancies and work with us to explore other options, such as redeployment". "We will stand together to defend our members who face losing their jobs, as well as standing up for the education our local community deserves," he added.

Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College declined to comment.

The action follows a number of disputes in recent weeks. On 14 June, a demonstration was held at Darlington College over pay cuts; a week later, protests were staged at Birmingham Metropolitan College over plans to axe 27 jobs.

Meanwhile, staff at College of North West London are due to strike this week over the suspension of maths teacher Indro Sen.

Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn