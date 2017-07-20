LSEC ‘delighted’ to become Collab Group's 37th member

London South East Colleges (LSEC) has become the newest member of the Collab Group.

LSEC is now the 37th college or college group to join the organisation, after NCG announced that it would become a member in March.

Since embarking on a strategic review in late 2015, the Collab Group has welcomed 11 new members, increasing its membership by more than 40 per cent.

'A great fit'

Ian Pretty, CEO of Collab Group, said that LSEC was a "great fit" for his organisation, and that it would help to improve Collab Group’s "geographic profile" in the capital.

Mr Pretty said: “London South East Colleges is a great fit for us at the Collab Group. The college has considerable Stem and higher-level provision and is taking a leading role in providing learners with the skills needed to drive economic growth and productivity. Their inclusion increases our geographic profile across London and their strong commercial focus makes them well suited to join our membership. We are delighted to welcome them to the Collab Group.”

Sam Parrett, principal and CEO of London South East Colleges, said: “We are delighted to be joining the Collab Group. As a college, we are known for our innovative and forward-thinking approach and we see the Collab Group as a very natural partner in that respect. We look forward to sharing our experiences and ideas with other members of the group and to working closely with them to further develop our business across south-east London.”

