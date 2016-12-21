MasterChef finalist: 'Being a college lecturer is my dream job'

Many people might assume that a career in prestigious restaurants would be a prerequisite for flambéing your way into the final four of MasterChef: The Professionals.

But Gary Maclean – a finalist in this year’s series of the BBC TV show – works in FE, and he reckons his secret ingredient is teaching teenagers how to cook at City of Glasgow College.

Speaking to TES between classes, Maclean says that his FE background is an advantage, because standing in front of a class means he has "to get things right". And helping students to prepare for cooking competitions has given him first-hand experience of the pressure-cooker environment of a show like MasterChef.

"I think one of the advantages – I would call it an advantage – of being in further education [is] we have to get things right," he says. "When you’re standing in front of a class it’s got to work. [At] the competitions…you’re developing dishes, you’re always keeping yourself up to date with new techniques and that sort of thing. So I think that’s definitely helped. I think the [other contestants who work in restaurants] are relying on the standard of the restaurant they’re working in, you know, so they’re using dishes that they’re probably doing every day, or their chefs showed them, or they’ve developed themselves, so I think in college I’ve been lucky."

Maclean started his culinary journey almost 30 years ago as a student at the former Glasgow College of Food and Nutrition, now part of City of Glasgow College. He attended twilight classes and, after completing his studies, he was invited back to become a part-time lecturer. In 2010, he became a full-time chef lecturer. This year he was named City of Glasgow College’s lecturer of the year, and UK lecturer of the year at the Craft Guild of Chefs Awards, after helping his students win a canapé competition at Buckingham Palace.

'Amazing support' throughout MasterChef

Maclean and three other competitors are in the running to win the prestigious competition. In tonight's show, they head to Norway to experience service at the world’s most northerly Michelin-starred restaurant, Maaemo, before one of the four chefs will be eliminated. The final show, in which the overall winner will be announced, airs tomorrow evening.

Starring on national television at the same time as leading classes at college has been a "strange" experience, Maclean admits - particularly seeing the "looks from the students" who had been surprised to spot him on the show the night before their classes.

His work in a large department where staff are "always sharing ideas" has also stood him in good stead for this competition, he adds, paying tribute to the "amazing support" he has received from City of Glasgow throughout the competition.

So, if he were to win the contest, what would be Maclean's dream job as a chef?

"For me I’ve already got the dream job," he replies. "You know, a lot of people are asking what I’m doing next. Next I’m just following my timetable. That’s what I’m doing next."

The final episodes of MasterChef: The Professionals will be broadcast at 8pm on BBC Two on Wednesday and Thursday.

Photo credit: BBC / Endemol Shine

