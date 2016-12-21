    MasterChef finalist: 'Being a college lecturer is my dream job'

    Will Martin
    21st December 2016 at 15:04
    FE
    |
    |
    |
    Chef lecturer Gary Maclean, one of the four chefs in the running to win MasterChef: The Professionals, says he has no plans to leave City of Glasgow College

    Many people might assume that a career in prestigious restaurants would be a prerequisite for flambéing your way into the final four of MasterChef: The Professionals.

    But Gary Maclean – a finalist in this year’s series of the BBC TV show – works in FE, and he reckons his secret ingredient is teaching teenagers how to cook at City of Glasgow College.

    Speaking to TES between classes, Maclean says that his FE background is an advantage, because standing in front of a class means he has "to get things right". And helping students to prepare for cooking competitions has given him first-hand experience of the pressure-cooker environment of a show like MasterChef

    "I think one of the advantages – I would call it an advantage – of being in further education [is] we have to get things right," he says. "When you’re standing in front of a class it’s got to work. [At] the competitions…you’re developing dishes, you’re always keeping yourself up to date with new techniques and that sort of thing. So I think that’s definitely helped. I think the [other contestants who work in restaurants] are relying on the standard of the restaurant they’re working in, you know, so they’re using dishes that they’re probably doing every day, or their chefs showed them, or they’ve developed themselves, so I think in college I’ve been lucky."

    Maclean started his culinary journey almost 30 years ago as a student at the former Glasgow College of Food and Nutrition, now part of City of Glasgow College. He attended twilight classes and, after completing his studies, he was invited back to become a part-time lecturer. In 2010, he became a full-time chef lecturer. This year he was named City of Glasgow College’s lecturer of the year, and UK lecturer of the year at the Craft Guild of Chefs Awards, after helping his students win a canapé competition at Buckingham Palace.

    'Amazing support' throughout MasterChef

    Maclean and three other competitors are in the running to win the prestigious competition. In tonight's show, they head to Norway to experience service at the world’s most northerly Michelin-starred restaurant, Maaemo, before one of the four chefs will be eliminated. The final show, in which the overall winner will be announced, airs tomorrow evening.

    Starring on national television at the same time as leading classes at college  has been a "strange" experience, Maclean admits - particularly seeing the "looks from the students" who had been surprised to spot him on the show the night before their classes.

    His work in a large department where staff are "always sharing ideas" has also stood him in good stead for this competition, he adds, paying tribute to the "amazing support" he has received from City of Glasgow throughout the competition. 

    So, if he were to win the contest, what would be Maclean's dream job as a chef?

    "For me I’ve already got the dream job," he replies. "You know, a lot of people are asking what I’m doing next. Next I’m just following my timetable. That’s what I’m doing next."

    The final episodes of MasterChef: The Professionals will be broadcast at 8pm on BBC Two on Wednesday and Thursday.

    Photo credit: BBC / Endemol Shine

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE
    |
    |
    |

    Comments

    Related Content

    College lecturer to star in MasterChef final

    20th December 2016 at 15:39

    'Colleges are up for the challenge of helping the most disadvantaged'

    19th December 2016 at 17:39

    Just a third of employers expect to create more apprenticeships, CBI survey reveals

    19th December 2016 at 12:02

    'Killing pandas is the secret to cutting college red tape'

    18th December 2016 at 10:03

    Falling through the cracks: more than 30,000 ‘invisible’ learners quit college within six weeks of enrolling

    16th December 2016 at 06:03

    Most read

    1. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    2. Only 1% of students influenced most by careers advice
    3. Sainsbury review: 'Why mapping technical routes with labour market demand will be crucial'
    4. TES FE Awards 2017: shortlist revealed
    5. Falling through the cracks: more than 30,000 ‘invisible’ learners quit college within six weeks of...
    6. 'Killing pandas is the secret to cutting college red tape'
    7. Just a third of employers expect to create more apprenticeships, CBI survey reveals
    8. 'Colleges are up for the challenge of helping the most disadvantaged'
    9. College lecturer to star in MasterChef final
    10. MasterChef finalist: 'Being a college lecturer is my dream job'

    Breaking news

    College lecturer to star in MasterChef final

    20th December 2016 at 15:39

    Just a third of employers expect to create more apprenticeships, CBI survey reveals

    19th December 2016 at 12:02

    Falling through the cracks: more than 30,000 ‘invisible’ learners quit college within six weeks of enrolling

    16th December 2016 at 06:03

    TES FE Awards 2017: shortlist revealed

    16th December 2016 at 00:02

    College strike averted after unions accept 1% pay rise

    14th December 2016 at 16:00

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today