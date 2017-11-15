Register
    Milton Keynes College joins Collab Group

    Julia Belgutay
    16th November 2017 at 12:02
    collab group milton keynes colleges
    FE
    Three colleges have joined the network of large colleges in the last four weeks, with Edinburgh College and Lincoln College Group announced only weeks ago

    The Collab Group of colleges has announced that Milton Keynes College is to become its 36th member – only weeks after Lincoln College Group and Edinburgh College also joined.

    According to Collab Group, the college, with its three campuses across the Milton Keynes area, is “an important geographical addition” for the UK-wide network.

    The college specialises in areas such as digital and technology, manufacturing, engineering and professional services. It had 36,000 students enrol in the last three years.

    'Important addition'

    Collab Group chief executive Ian Pretty said he was “delighted to welcome Milton Keynes into the network”. “Milton Keynes College is able to demonstrate a comprehensive curriculum offer and collaboration with local and national employers,” said Mr Pretty.

    He added: “Being ready to react to the changing needs of industry allows the college to tap into the talents of its large student population and ensure the delivery of highly-skilled employees that are ready for work. Sharing this focus means that we are confident that Milton Keynes College will be an important addition to the Collab Group network.”

    And Julie Mills principal and chief executive of Milton Keynes College, said the college was pleased to be joining this “innovative and forward thinking” group of colleges and was excited about the opportunities to partner with them in order to deliver skills which will meet needs and promote future jobs growth.  “This will enable us to share great practice locally and nationally and enable us to extend our ability to meet the national needs of many of our existing clients in Milton Keynes," she said.

