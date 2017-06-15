Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Most FE teachers have no CPD, report shows

    Julia Belgutay
    16th June 2017 at 00:01
    CPD colleges training ETF
    FE
    Figures from the Education and Training Foundation show a lack of further training – with part-time and casual staff missing out

    Almost two-thirds of FE teachers do not spend any time at all on CPD, according to the Further Education Workforce Data for England report, published by the Education and Training Foundation (ETF) and exclusively revealed in Tes today.

    The report, which is based on Staff Individualised Record (SIR) data from 102 colleges and a number of providers, says that, in 2015-16, the average FE teacher spent 15 hours a year on CPD. But that average masks the fact that 60 per cent reported spending no time at all on that kind of formal training.

    'CPD is essential'

    This was the first time that the SIR has collected data on CPD, so no comparative data exists. But sector experts said the low number of teachers engaging in CPD was partly due to the large proportion of FE staff who work part-time. The University and College Union (UCU) urged college leaders to ensure that all staff have access to professional development opportunities.

    UCU general secretary Sally Hunt said it was vital that teachers were supported to refresh their skills and share knowledge during their careers, so they could remain up to date with industrial and pedagogical developments.

    “CPD for staff is an essential part of post-school education that benefits both the recipient and their students," she said. "Busy staff already have massive workloads, so colleges need to make time and resources available so all staff have the opportunity to access CPD.

    “Colleges should be looking for ways to share best practice around CPD and work with nearby colleges to deliver it.”

    'Sustained development'

    David Powell, director of the Education and Training Consortium of higher education and FE teacher-training providers, led by the University of Huddersfield, said: “Initial teacher training is just that. It starts people on a journey. It needs to be followed up by a comprehensive, sustained development programme. The figures do not seem to suggest that.”

    He added: “What I know from some CPD we have been running is that it is increasingly difficult for people to get release for external training. But what about internal development?”

    There could also be issues with CPD not being recorded as such, and therefore not featuring in the statistics, said Mr Powell.

    This is an edited version of an article in the 16 June edition of TesSubscribers can read the full story here. To subscribe, click here. To download the digital edition, Android users can click here and iOS users can click here.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn.

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    FE teacher training falls by a fifth in a year

    17th March 2017 at 00:03

    Chartered College of Teaching to consider new route for FE teachers

    19th February 2017 at 10:03

    Corbyn backs UCU campaign for 15,000 more FE teachers

    31st January 2017 at 18:03

    Most read

    1. Scottish FE minister launches first college improvement programme
    2. Anne Milton to be new skills minister
    3. Robert Halfon sacked as skills minister
    4. Demonstration at Darlington College over proposed pay cuts
    5. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    6. Association of Colleges names new deputy CEO
    7. Participation in adult education continues to fall
    8. Three FE myths that put dogma ahead of data
    9. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18
    10. Are subsidiary companies robbing FE staff of pay?

    Breaking news

    Participation in adult education continues to fall

    15th June 2017 at 12:28

    Association of Colleges names new deputy CEO

    14th June 2017 at 17:04

    Demonstration at Darlington College over proposed pay cuts

    14th June 2017 at 11:06

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    14th June 2017 at 00:01

    Anne Milton to be new skills minister

    13th June 2017 at 17:16

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now