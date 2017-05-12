Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    NCG and Lewisham Southwark College agree merger

    Julia Belgutay
    12th May 2017 at 14:29
    FE
    NCG, one of the UK's biggest college groups, has announced its second college merger in 2017, with Lewisham Southwark College the latest to join

    NCG and Lewisham Southwark College have agreed to merge. The London college will formally join NCG in August, following agreement by the governors of both institutions and endorsement by the London area review. 

    In January, NCG announced its merger with Carlisle College, which means the group is now made up of five colleges – Carlisle College, Kidderminster College, Newcastle College, Newcastle Sixth Form College and West Lancashire College – and two training providers, Intraining and Rathbone Training.

    Second largest FE institution

    According to the latest available data from college accounts, revealed by Tes today, NCG is currently the second biggest FE institution in the country, with its income following the merger with Carlisle College estimated at £145.6 million. The merger with Lewisham Southwark College could take that up to £176 million – only £11 million less than the annual income of the LTE Group, the country's biggest college group in 2015-16.

    NCG chief executive Joe Docherty said: “We look forward to supporting Lewisham Southwark College in their drive to improve the quality of education and skills provision in these two critically important London boroughs, which will bring benefits to the students, employers and other stakeholders in central south London.” 

    'We will continue to determine our own curriculum'

    Lewisham Southwark College principal Carole Kitching said the merger would provide “a catalyst for growth in the range of programmes we can offer students, including vocational and technical higher education”. “All five of NCG's colleges have been recently rated Ofsted ‘good’, and as one of the largest providers of apprenticeships in the country we can work together to offer employers locally a unique opportunity to engage with a single provider to meet their national training needs.”

    She added: “We will continue to determine our own curriculum in response to local need, with NCG’s full backing for growth and development. The college will maintain a high degree of autonomy through the powers delegated to a local college board.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    NCG to join Collab Group

    2nd March 2017 at 10:27

    Carlisle College to join NCG

    31st January 2017 at 12:56

    NCG rated 'good' by Ofsted after four-month wait

    23rd September 2016 at 17:14

    Most read

    1. Revealed: The UK's largest college groups
    2. Labour to scrap FE tuition fees for adults
    3. Angela Rayner: 'Labour will end the historic neglect of further education'
    4. Protect our ESF funding, says FE sector alliance
    5. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    6. New learning accounts could give students more control, AoC says
    7. 'Education providers should be preparing for T-levels now'
    8. 'It is up to employers to deliver the skills this country needs'
    9. Survival of the biggest
    10. First national apprenticeship contract for Collab Group

    Breaking news

    biggest college groups in UK

    Revealed: The UK's largest college groups

    12th May 2017 at 00:01

    New learning accounts could give students more control, AoC says

    11th May 2017 at 12:52
    adult skills, Europe, funding

    Protect our ESF funding, says FE sector alliance

    11th May 2017 at 00:01

    Angela Rayner: 'Labour will end the historic neglect of further education'

    10th May 2017 at 12:04
    Lib Dems FE funding

    Lib Dems promise £660m boost to FE funding

    10th May 2017 at 00:15

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now