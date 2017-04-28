Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Principals’ pay checks, apprenticeship 101 and an FE bromance – the TES Further podcast

    TES reporter
    28th April 2017 at 16:50
    FE

    This week the Tes FE News team discuss the thorny issue of principals' salaries. Government figures reveal that in 2015-16 almost 60 per cent of colleges increased spending on principals' and CEOs' salaries, while their staff experienced a national pay freeze. The team also talk about the bromance between apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon and his opposite number, Gordon Marsden, and explain to listeners what an apprenticeship really is (articles free for subscribers).

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Tes FE podcast – GCSE 'confusion', major FE research and pregnancy perils

    24th March 2017 at 13:31

    Amanda Spielman, qualification reform and a review of the area reviews – the TES Further podcast

    17th March 2017 at 16:39

    Ofsted complaints, top tips for Sendcos and Euan Blair - the TES podcast

    6th January 2017 at 13:54

    Maths mastery, what governors think and the world of FE; it’s the TES podcast

    30th September 2016 at 16:47

    Most read

    1. Colleges spend more on principal pay while staff face pay freeze
    2. Merger between university and college cancelled
    3. Revealed: the best-paid college leaders in England
    4. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    5. Technical and Further Education Act becomes law
    6. College 'chains' are the future of FE, report suggests
    7. Restoring EMA set to be Labour manifesto pledge
    8. FE's Shakira Martin elected NUS president
    9. 'FE has given me a major second chance' – meet FE's new student leader
    10. 'Now is the time to give adults the right to free basic digital skills t...

    Breaking news

    Technical and Further Education Act becomes law

    28th April 2017 at 15:40

    Non-levy apprenticeship allocations down by up to 89%, warns AELP

    28th April 2017 at 12:45

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    28th April 2017 at 00:01
    college principals pay salaries

    Colleges spend more on principal pay while staff face pay freeze

    28th April 2017 at 00:01
    worldskills abu dhabi team uk

    Members of WorldSkills Team UK unveiled

    28th April 2017 at 00:01

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now