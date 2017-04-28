Principals’ pay checks, apprenticeship 101 and an FE bromance – the TES Further podcast

This week the Tes FE News team discuss the thorny issue of principals' salaries. Government figures reveal that in 2015-16 almost 60 per cent of colleges increased spending on principals' and CEOs' salaries, while their staff experienced a national pay freeze. The team also talk about the bromance between apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon and his opposite number, Gordon Marsden, and explain to listeners what an apprenticeship really is (articles free for subscribers).

