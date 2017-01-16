Rural areas 'suffering' through lack of access to FE

Only half of learners in England’s rural areas have "reasonable" access to a further education college and are losing out on access to education and skills opportunities, according to a new report.

The research by Rural England Community Interest Company found that only half of prospective students in rural areas could reach an FE institution by public transport or on foot in a "reasonable travel time", and areas are therefore “suffering”.

The State of Rural Services 2016 report points out that the share of the working age population with at least a level 3 qualification is lower in rural areas, and stresses the numerous challenges facing those in remote towns and villages wishing to improve their skills, including access to an apprenticeship.

The availability of reduced-price travel to FE students in rural areas is also patchy in rural areas, according to the report, which adds that learners in rural areas spend about £18 a week on travel, compared with about £15 a week in urban areas. Online learning opportunities are also not always available, due to a lack of sufficient broadband connectivity.

Margaret Clark chair of Rural England’s Stakeholder Group, said: “When it comes to access to further education and skills development, rural areas are suffering due to difficulties and poor transport services.”

'Significant concerns'

Kirstie Donnelly, managing director of City & Guilds, said the findings raised “some significant concerns about access to further education outside our major towns and cities”. “Everyone, regardless of where they live, should have the chance to improve their skills and access great careers," she added. "The current government has taken some really positive steps to enhance the skills system and raise the profile of apprenticeships in recent months.

“But the sad reality is that we are seeing signs of a reduction in learning opportunities for many young people across the country, with access to post-16 education under threat from college mergers or closures resulting from the ongoing area-based reviews. As this report shows, learners in rural areas already face a number of obstacles in accessing training or apprenticeships. It’s crucial that policymakers consider how they can help people overcome them, rather than creating new barriers.”

David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges, said all students should be able to access a college offering the education and training that they want and need, not just making the decision based on the cheapest bus or train fare. “We believe that existing arrangements for local authorities to provide financial support for transport to young people accessing education and training could be significantly strengthened," he added. "We hope that the bus services bill, currently going through parliament, will move towards that."

