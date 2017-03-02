    Sally Hunt wins UCU re-election

    Julia Belgutay
    2nd March 2017 at 16:47
    FE
    Ms Hunt defeated challenger Jo McNeill and will continue in general secretary role

    Sally Hunt has been elected as general secretary of the University and College Union (UCU) for a third time.

    The results of the ballot, which closed today, reveal that Ms Hunt secured 8,138 votes, equivalent to 59 per cent of the votes cast, against her only opponent Jo McNeil.

    Ms Hunt has held the role of general secretary since 2007. In January, challenger Ms McNeill, president of the University of Liverpool branch and a member of the UCU’s executive committee, told TES the union had to address the "massive disconnect" between its leadership and members if it was to ensure post-16 education continued to have a future.

    'Complete rethink'

    She said the UCU needed to "completely rethink our industrial action strategies" and focus on building the confidence of members through targeting local disputes over key issues.

    Following her re-election, Ms Hunt said: "While there is much agreement about the challenges the union faces, this election gave members the opportunity to choose between two different approaches. Given the hard-fought nature of the election, I am delighted that members chose my plan for the union’s future.  

    "I intend to deliver on the democratic mandate I have been given. That means increasing support for members when they need it most and redoubling our efforts to campaign on issues like Brexit, casualisation, pay and privatisation."

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    'Effective' action is needed over pay and casualisation, says UCU leadership challenger

    27th January 2017 at 00:02

    It will be a tall order for whoever wins the UCU leadership

    27th January 2017 at 00:00
     

    UCU challenger criticises ‘disconnected leadership’

    27th January 2017 at 00:00
     

    Most read

    1. Theresa May: 'All colleges should be reaching towards TES FE Awards stan...
    2. New careers advice Bill reaches second reading
    3. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    4. 'Choose life. Choose a job. Choose a career'
    5. Glasgow Clyde principal to retire
    6. 'Schools can't deliver careers advice alone'
    7. TES FE Awards 2017: the winners
    8. NCG to join Collab Group
    9. First sixth-form college to convert this week
    10. Chair of Institute for Apprenticeships named

    Breaking news

    DfE: Learners and employers “expect nothing less” than a successful apprenticeships system

    2nd March 2017 at 18:35
    collab, colleges, economy

    NCG to join Collab Group

    2nd March 2017 at 10:27

    Theresa May: 'All colleges should be reaching towards TES FE Awards standards'

    1st March 2017 at 14:15

    New careers advice Bill reaches second reading

    28th February 2017 at 17:25

    Chair of Institute for Apprenticeships named

    27th February 2017 at 14:41

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today