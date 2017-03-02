Sally Hunt wins UCU re-election

Sally Hunt has been elected as general secretary of the University and College Union (UCU) for a third time.

The results of the ballot, which closed today, reveal that Ms Hunt secured 8,138 votes, equivalent to 59 per cent of the votes cast, against her only opponent Jo McNeil.

Ms Hunt has held the role of general secretary since 2007. In January, challenger Ms McNeill, president of the University of Liverpool branch and a member of the UCU’s executive committee, told TES the union had to address the "massive disconnect" between its leadership and members if it was to ensure post-16 education continued to have a future.

'Complete rethink'

She said the UCU needed to "completely rethink our industrial action strategies" and focus on building the confidence of members through targeting local disputes over key issues.

Following her re-election, Ms Hunt said: "While there is much agreement about the challenges the union faces, this election gave members the opportunity to choose between two different approaches. Given the hard-fought nature of the election, I am delighted that members chose my plan for the union’s future.

"I intend to deliver on the democratic mandate I have been given. That means increasing support for members when they need it most and redoubling our efforts to campaign on issues like Brexit, casualisation, pay and privatisation."

