    Scottish lecturers vote in favour of strike action

    Julia Belgutay
    3rd March 2017 at 17:50
    strike, scotland, colleges
    FE
    Employers' association insists that threat of industrial action is 'disappointing and totally inappropriate'

    Scotland’s college lecturers have overwhelmingly voted for industrial action.

    In a consultative ballot with a turnout of 64 per cent, 97 per cent of members of teaching union EIS’ Further Education Lecturers’ Association (EIS-FELA) backed industrial action because of what they call the non-delivery of a pay deal agreed with management last year, and a lack of progress in the national bargaining negotiations.  

    The union will now authorise a statutory industrial action ballot of members. EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said lecturers had been extremely patient in waiting for college management to deliver on their pay commitments, but patience was now exhausted. “After a year of dragging their feet, it is time for Scotland’s colleges to make good their promises to lecturers on fair and equal pay,” he said.

    And EIS-FELA president John Kelly added: “While no lecturer wants to take strike action, we feel our hand has been forced by the actions of Scotland’s college managers.”

    Progress 'being made'

    The Colleges Scotland Employers’ Association, which represents college management at the negotiations, said talks were continuing and progress was being made. Chief executive Shona Struthers said: “We had a day of constructive negotiations with the EIS on Thursday and made good progress towards finding solutions. The meeting was adjourned and we agreed to continue talks during March, which we are totally committed to doing."

    She said a number of complex issues still had to be resolved, but it was important that the national bargaining process was successful so that colleges had the modern and flexible workforce that could deliver for the needs of learners and the economy. “Given yesterday’s progress, it is disappointing and totally inappropriate that the EIS is threatening disruptive strike action while constructive talks are ongoing,” she said.

    'A 9 per cent pay increase'

    “Lecturing staff have already received a pay increase for 2016-17, which was above public sector pay policy recommendations, and we are fully committed to honouring the terms of aagreement reached last March, including paying the top of the salary scale of £40,000 for lecturers," said Ms Struthers. "A national pay scale and migration plan has already been jointly developed with the EIS which will give lecturers on average a 9 per cent pay increase over the next two years."

    Lecturers were demanding an increase in annual leave to 66 days and a reduction in class contact to 21 hours in addition to that average 9 per cent increase, she explained, adding that “more pay for less work” was not in the best interests of students and was poor value for the taxpayer.

