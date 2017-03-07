    Shakira Martin to stand for NUS president

    Will Martin
    7th March 2017 at 12:53
    FE
    Ms Martin, NUS vice-president for further education for almost two years, promises to 'fight and win for students on the ground'

    Shakira Martin has announced that she will be standing for national president of the NUS in the union’s forthcoming general elections.

    Ms Martin, NUS' vice-president for further education, announced her decision to stand in a video on Twitter, in which she told followers that she would “build a movement which wins and fights for students on the ground” and bring “vibrancy, fun, energy and innovation to NUS”.

    "One message I’m hearing loud and clear [from student unions] is that our members are no longer connected to NUS,” she said. “They are frustrated with their national union. And this is why we need to put NUS back into your hands. To build a movement which wins and fights for students on the ground, supporting them locally and nationally to create leaders of the future and create real change for society.

    'Not afraid to tackle the big issues'

    “I will bring vibrancy, fun, energy and innovation to NUS, creating an environment that is welcoming, that everyone wants to be a part of, while not being afraid to tackle those big issues but always winning for students.”

    If elected, Ms Martin would be the second FE representative to take on the NUS’ top job. Former Cornwall College student Toni Pearce served as NUS president from 2013 to 2015.

    The next NUS president will be elected at the union’s national conference, which will take place in Brighton from 25-27 April.

    FE

    Comments

