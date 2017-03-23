Register
    Student satisfaction higher at training providers than colleges

    Julia Belgutay
    23rd March 2017 at 17:58
    FE
    Satisfaction among employers is also slightly higher than in previous years, according to the latest FE Choices survey

    The proportion of learners very satisfied with their training is higher at independent providers than it is at colleges, according to the most recent FE Choices learner satisfaction survey. The report for 2015-16, published by the Skills Funding Agency (SFA) today, shows that, overall, 74 per cent of FE learners rated the teaching on their course at eight out of 10 or above – 2 per cent fewer than in 2014-15.

    However, among those students at general FE colleges, this figure stood at only 69 per cent – while 82 per cent of learners at "private sector public funded" providers rated the teaching on their course an eight out of 10 or above.

    Over 80 per cent of the 325,467 learners who responded to the survey would recommend their learning provider to friends or family, and just over a third would be extremely likely to recommend their provider. Again, private providers scored more highly, with 94 per cent likely to recommend them, compared to 77 per cent of learners at general FE colleges.

    Learners were asked to rate how they felt about their course on a scale of 0 to 10 – with 0 meaning they were not at all satisfied and 10 meaning they were “very satisfied”. In the 2014-15 survey, 74 per cent of respondents gave a score of 8 or higher when asked how good or bad they thought their provider was, while 76 per cent of respondents  rated the teaching they received an 8 or higher.

    More employers satisfied

    The SFA also today published its employer satisfaction survey, which revealed more employers were satisfied with the quality of training and their provider in 2016 than was the case in the past.

    According to the survey, employers remained "overwhelming positive" about their provider, with 78 per cent of the 60,000 employers who took part in the survey satisfied with the overall quality of the training their employees received, and 80 per cent would be advocates of the training provider.

    In the 2014-15 survey, 73 per cent were satisfied with the overall quality and 77 per cent would have been advocates of the training provider.

    FE

