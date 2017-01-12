    Tackle qualifications fraud, awarding body tells government

    Julia Belgutay
    13th January 2017 at 01:03
    An expert panel on qualifications fraud should be established to clamp down on malpractice, according to awarding organisation Industry Qualifications

    Qualifications fraud could be a risk to public safety and the government must take action to tackle it, according to one awarding organisation.

    Industry Qualifications (IQ) is urging the government to put in place an expert panel to assess the extent of qualifications fraud in the UK, and to establish ways in which those responsible could be held to account. The organisation, which works in the security industry, was itself affected by a high-profile case in 2015, when it was revealed Ashley Commerce College had improperly handed out qualifications issued by IQ to students. These qualifications had then enabled those students to work in the security industry, which, according to IQ, made the issue “a significant threat to public safety”.

    “In safety critical industries, this is a safety issue,” said Raymond Clarke, chief executive of IQ. “Another issue is the way in which people are gaining employment on the basis of qualifications they have obtained fraudulently.” He said there were also concerns over how fraud could affect confidence in the UK’s qualifications system, and in how public funding was being used.

    “There is a potential that this could get worse when the apprenticeship levy is introduced,” he told TES, explaining it could lead to dishonest training providers trying to exploit the system. “It is about how we control how money is used.”

    ‘A matter of public safety’

    Mr Clarke said his organisation had reported those involved in the 2015 case, but they had not faced legal consequences due to the system not being set up to recognise when fraud occurred, and often instead classing it as malpractice. There was also no way to stop those involved repeating their actions elsewhere. “There is nothing that stops them from coming back into the education system at some point,” he added.

    “The need for government - working with the qualifications regulator, Ofqual - to take a lead in the creation of an environment that both reduces the risk of qualifications fraud and deals emphatically with those involved when it occurs is self-evident and a matter of public safety."

    IQ is urging the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Department for Education to work with Ofqual to establish an expert panel on qualifications fraud. “We need to understand the size of the problem. It should also look at how we register fraud effectively and how we ensure we have details of those individuals involved, so they cannot come back into the sector,” said Mr Clarke.

