Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account My products Preferences

    Technical and Further Education Bill set to become law

    Will Martin
    25th April 2017 at 17:42
    FE
    The Bill will allow for the creation of a new insolvency regime for colleges and the expansion of the remit of the Institute for Apprenticeships

    The Technical and Further Education Bill is set to gain royal assent after members of the House of Lords accepted government amendments.

    The move paves the way for the Bill to complete its journey through Parliament before the latter is dissolved on 3 May, ahead of the general election.

    Schools minister Lord Nash  said that the Bill would “ensure that technical education in our country provides everyone with the skills and opportunities they need to succeed and gain skilled employment on a long-term basis”.

    The Bill allows for the creation of a new insolvency regime for colleges and the expansion of the remit of the Institute for Apprenticeships to give it a greater role in overseeing a new structure for post-16 education in line with the Skills Plan. Once it receives royal assent, the Bill would also ensure that colleges and local authorities share data, following the devolution of adult skills funding.

    Last week, the government blocked an amendment by the House of Lords to entitle families of apprentices to financial support. Robert Halfon, minister for apprenticeships and skills, who was present in the House of Lords today, told MPs that an apprenticeship was “a job”, and that the proposals would have cost the government more than £200 million a year.

    The amendment was eventually defeated in the House of Commons by 298 votes to 182. 

    'A world-class technical education system'

    Speaking to members of the House of Lords today, Lord Nash said: "This Bill is integral to the government’s ambitious reforms for creating a world-class technical education system. These reforms will help to ensure that technical education in our country provides everyone with the skills and opportunities they need to succeed and gain skilled employment on a long-term basis, and at the same time that they will serve the needs of our economy and reduce our skills gap."

    He also highlighted the importance of an amendment to the Bill which will require Ofsted to "examine the quality of careers provision when conducting standard inspections of FE colleges".

    “One of the most important things we need to do for young people is provide guidance and knowledge about careers," he said. “This amendment will send a clear signal that a high-calibre careers programme must be embedded in every college.”

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Halfon 'very hopeful' Technical and FE Bill will be passed before election

    19th April 2017 at 10:16

    Technically, what exactly is ‘technical education’?

    17th March 2017 at 00:00
     

    Technical and Further Education Bill could increase costs for providers, exam boards warn

    2nd December 2016 at 00:01

    Government blocks move to give child benefit to apprentices

    19th April 2017 at 18:34

    Most read

    1. Revealed: the best-paid college leaders in England
    2. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    3. National Careers Service has 'no positive impact' on employment
    4. Night school saved my mum – it can save others, too
    5. Restoring EMA set to be Labour manifesto pledge
    6. How to bake an apprenticeship fudge cake
    7. Institute for Apprenticeships unveils route panel chairs
    8. In this week's Tes Further: an interview with Sir Frank McLoughlin on FE...
    9. English and maths GCSE resits not scrapped for 2017-18
    10. Careering aimlessly

    Breaking news

    Restoring EMA set to be Labour manifesto pledge

    25th April 2017 at 15:37

    Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills

    25th April 2017 at 00:01

    Revealed: the best-paid college leaders in England

    21st April 2017 at 18:04

    In this week's Tes Further: an interview with Sir Frank McLoughlin on FE's new leadership programme

    21st April 2017 at 17:43

    EU students remain eligible for loans and grants in 2018-19

    21st April 2017 at 12:10

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now