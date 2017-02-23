TES FE Awards 2017: the winners

The most outstanding colleges, training providers and individuals the FE sector has to offer have been recognised at the TES FE Awards.

Apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon joined around 700 guests for the ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London’s Park Lane on Friday.

The host for the evening, comedian Rob Beckett, introduced 15 awards, which attracted a record number of entries from across the UK.

The big winners on the night were South Tyneside College (FE college of the year), Winstanley College (sixth-form college of the year) and MPCT (training provider of the year). All three went head to head for the overall FE provider for the year title, with South Tyneside claiming the flagship award. Judges said that the breadth of skills on offer at the college over a local and national area was outstanding.

'It is essential we champion FE'

The lifetime achievement award went to former chief executive of CollegesWales Dr John Graystone, in recognition of more than four decades working in education. Judges said he had been an “immense and ever-present wise council in the sector”.

David Jones, principal of Coleg Cambria fought off stiff competition to claim the FE leader of the year title. Teacher of the year Judith Larsen of Bedford College was also recognised for her passion, dedication and commitment to her learners.

Mr Halfon told TES further education “plays a vital role in driving social mobility and reaches people that other parts of the education system cannot”.

“It is essential we champion FE as it really does give people from all backgrounds the chance to get a foot on the ladder of opportunity,” he added. “It is a great honour for me to have attended the TES FE Awards showcasing the best of the best and giving the FE sector the recognition it deserves.”

TES FE editor Stephen Exley said: “Congratulations to all of the winners at the TES FE Awards 2017. The judges were hugely impressed at the calibre of entries this year. It was a privilege to celebrate the successes of the sector, and give its exceptional individuals and institutions the recognition they deserve.”

Photos from the event will be published on the official awards website.

TES FE Awards 2017: the winners

Lifetime achievement award - Dr John Graystone

Support for learners - Newcastle College

Contribution to the local community - Manchester Adult Education Service

Best teaching and learning initiative - West Suffolk College

Outstanding use of technology for improving teaching, learning and assessment - Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College

Marketing/communications campaign of the year - Hart Learning and Development (Highly commended: Westminster Kingsway College)

Assessor of the year - Yvonne Evans, Coleg Cambria

Employer engagement - South Devon College

Professional services team of the year - Peterborough Regional College

Apprenticeship programme of the year - Pendennis Shipyard

Teacher of the year - Judith Larsen, Bedford College (Highly commended: James Tarling, Exeter College)

FE leader of the year - David Jones, Coleg Cambria

FE college of the year - South Tyneside College

Training provider of the year - MPCT

Sixth-form college of the year - Winstanley College

Overall FE provider of the year - South Tyneside College

