    Tes FE Awards 2018 attracts record entries

    Tes Reporter
    7th November 2017 at 17:39
    Hundreds of entries have been submitted by FE providers for the Tes FE Awards 2018, ahead of the awards ceremony on 23 February 2018

    A record number of entries has been submitted for the Tes FE Awards 2018.

    Colleges, providers, teams and individual staff members submitted more than 440 entries across 17 categories – an increase of almost a quarter from last year.

    This year, two new awards – specialist provider of the year, and adult and community learning provider of the year – were added to the list of categories. 

    The shortlist for the Tes FE Awards 2018 will be announced on Friday 15 December. Shortlisted individuals and institutions will then be invited to attend a glittering awards ceremony at the Grosvenor House hotel in London's Park Lane on Friday 23 February 2018.

    'Excellent, innovative work'

    Tes FE editor Stephen Exley said: "We're absolutely delighted to have received so many strong entries across all of our categories. This reflects the excellent, innovative work taking place across the diverse range of providers in the FE sector. We look forward to celebrating their successes."

    For more information about the 2018 Tes FE Awards, including how to buy tickets for the event, visit tesfeawards.co.uk

