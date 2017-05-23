UCU Congress: plans to 'name and shame colleges' revealed

Plans to ‘name and shame’ colleges with poor pay practices have been revealed by the University and College Union (UCU) ahead of its annual congress in Brighton.

Members will vote on Sunday on proposals to introduce a special Disinvestors in People badge for colleges with "poor practice on pay". The plan is part of a new pay strategy which would see colleges exposed on social media.

The plans also include "greylisting" colleges that do not pay the Association of Colleges' pay recommendation for 2016-17.

The pay strategy would involve lobbying organisations to address the gender pay gap in further education, establishing permanent posts for hourly-paid, temporary, fixed-term and casual staff, and lobbying colleges to adopt the living wage.

'Key issue'

"Pay is a key issue for members," the union's list of motions says. "A union that can't defend its members' pay will not have a long-term future."

In December, UCU members of FE colleges avoided a national strike after voting to accept the AoC's recommendations on pay for 2016-17. The previous year, the AoC did not offer a pay rise on behalf of its member colleges, triggering two national one-day strikes involving the UCU and Unison.

This year's recommendations include a 1 per cent pay increase for staff and a minimum £250 uplift for every member of staff earning below £25,000.

The pay strategy would aim to combat moves by some colleges to ignore the AoC's pay recommendations. But according to the AoC, in 2014-15 only a third of colleges implemented the pay rise recommended by the organisation that year.

And in February, members of the AoC were asked if they thought national pay bargaining should be scrapped entirely as part of the organisation's 2017 internal review.

AoC chief executive David Hughes told Tes at the time that members said they wanted the AoC "to spend more time on developing leading thinking ahead of policy changes".

In response, Andrew Harden, UCU's head of further education, said: "UCU remains committed to national bargaining, but that commitment must be shared by colleges. We want proper and effective national bargaining where colleges abide by what is agreed at a national level."

Pay gap

On Sunday, delegates at the UCU congress will also vote to close the pay gap between staff and principals. The union says that colleges have implemented the AoC's pay freeze "with no challenge to government policy".

The UCU also highlights a decline in lecturers' pay of 20 per cent in real terms since 2015-16, and that the average principal is paid 3.5 times that of the best-paid lecturers. "In many cases this rises to five times that of a main grade lecturer," the union says. "This is an historic differential."

Last month, Tes revealed that 60 per cent of principals and CEOs received a pay increase last year – at the same time as their staff were subject to a pay freeze.

